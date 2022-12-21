US to provide its indigenous air defense system to Kyiv

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

: The plane of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky landed in Washington, the central capital of the United States.

As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was welcomed by Joe Biden in Washington today, Vladimir Putin presented his intentions to senior officers of his military. He promised that the conflict in Ukraine “Common Tragedy”Russia is not responsible for this. Follow our life.

SNCF Voyageurs has updated its refund terms For the planned Christmas strike. Henceforth, if the train is cancelled, the passenger can either get a full refund or get a transfer free of charge. In all cases, SNCF offers a 200% voucher after completing the online form.

The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on population behavior in France will fade in 2021 but will persist, according to demographers from the National Institute of Demographic Studies (INED). Francinfo presents six things to know about the country’s population situation.

After yesterday’s failure, the launch of the European rocket Vega-C has been suspended while a commission of inquiry establishes the causes and proposes solutions, announces Stefan Israel, president of Arianespace.

: To meet the needs arising from the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, judge “It is necessary to increase the strength of the armed forces to 1.5 million soldiers, including 695,000 soldiers under contract”. Vladimir Putin confirmed the plan.

The government issued it “Bill to Control Immigration, Improve Integration”. Francinfo understands key comprehensive measures We were able to consult on a 25-page document.

: Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Washington is symbolic, but strategic. It comes as US lawmakers prepare to vote on massive new support for Ukraine. The Ukrainian president is awaiting a green light from his US rival on the deployment of Patriot anti-aircraft defense batteries. Franceinfo explains why this technology is useful in Kyiv.

: What’s happening in Ukraine, according to Vladimir Putin “Of course, a tragedy (…) but this is not the result of our policy, it is the result of the policy of third countries”.

: Conflict in Ukraine is a “common tragedy” but Russia is not at fault, Vladimir Putin assures.

: Russia is fighting in Ukraine, says Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu “The Combined Forces of the West”, because of its financial support and its arms supply to kyiv. He also announces that the Russian military is deploying naval bases in Mariupol and Berdyansk, two occupied cities in southern Ukraine, to support its navy.

: Vladimir Putin has promised that his country will continue to develop its military capabilities. “The armed forces and the combat capabilities of our armed forces are constantly increasing every day. This process, of course, we will develop”, said the Russian president. He said the Russian Navy would be there “Early January” A new hypersonic missile.

: When Volodymyr Zelensky traveled to America, Hypothesis of new weapons supply from Washington to Kyiv prompts Russia to react. “All this definitely leads to escalation of the conflict and is not good for Ukraine”Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured.

: Vladimir Putin calls out his army “To keep the nuclear triad awake” to do “Maintaining the Balance of Power”.

: “The country is ready to provide its armed forces with everything they need.”

: The Russian president develops the objectives he has set for his military. He is particularly emphatic “Development of Drones” And on the modernization of the equipment of Russian soldiers.

: Vladimir Putin begins addressing Russian civil servants. He says want “Strengthen the security of our citizens”. “Today, the military capabilities of all NATO countries are being used against Russia.He assures.

(Franceinfo)

Only two out of three trains will run in France this Christmas weekend due to a strike by regulators. Christophe Fanichet, CEO of SNCF Voyageurs, assured franceinfo. “Pay back 200%“ Canceled train tickets.

As the government intends to issue and fulfill obligations to leave French territory (OQTF), lawyers condemn An increasingly formal tool “Weakening the stay of foreigners in France”.

Volodymyr Zelensky travels to the United States for his first trip outside Ukraine since the start of the conflict. Here is the agenda for his visit.

: Dancing away from the sound of war. One of Ukraine’s most famous ballet companies begins a series of performances in Paris this week, with the first tonight at the Champs-Elysées theater in Paris. Report.

: “This is a signal sent to Vladimir Putin: this alliance between the United States and Ukraine is solid and will continue.”

The White House welcomes the president of Ukraine, who has not left his country since the start of the Russian invasion. US President Joe Biden. Volodymyr Zelensky will address later CongressRepublicans there “Express doubts and reservations today about what they call a blank check to Ukraine‘”Underlines researcher Cyril Brett at the Jacques Delors Institute in France Info. “Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Washington is to ensure that US members of parliament continue to vote on credits to Ukraine..”

: On my way to the US to strengthen 🇺🇦’s resilience and security capabilities. Specifically, @POTUS and I will discuss cooperation between 🇺🇦 and 🇺🇸. I will also speak in a speech to Congress and several bilateral meetings.

: On Twitter, Ukraine’s president confirms he is “America on the Way to Building Defense and Defense Capabilities” From Ukraine.

The first failed flight. The European Vega-C launcher, which was to make its first commercial flight, I have lost Shortly after takeoff from Courou, with two Airbus satellites.

Elon Musk It promises to leave the administration The social network after an unfavorable opinion poll for its maintenance.

: New US arms deliveries to Ukraine “increasing” Conflict, Kremlin says, ahead of Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the US.

: Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian children were seized from their parents and forcibly deported to Russia. French Association “For Ukraine, their freedom and ours” Application to the International Criminal Court Hack to open an investigation “Genocide” With sources accessible by franceinfo.

: Additional help, political icon… What should we expect from Volodymyr Zelensky’s historic visit to Washington? Answer Components.

: Almost ten months of war in Ukraine. Almost the entire world salutes the courage of its citizens. But what psychological state are they really in? The consequences are enormous and reach not only as close to the fighting as possible but also to the capital, Kiev. Report.

The first failed flight. The European Vega-C launcher, which was to make its first commercial flight, I have lost Shortly after takeoff from Courou, with two Airbus satellites.

Elon Musk It promises to leave the administration The social network after an unfavorable opinion poll for its maintenance.

: We have details of the program of the President of Ukraine in Washington. His visit to the White House is scheduled for 6pm (French time). A press conference will be held at 8.30 pm.

: Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit shows Washington will support Ukraine “As long as it takes” insists the White House. Indeed, US lawmakers are preparing to vote on a massive new aid package for Ukraine, nearly $45 billion. It is expected that US President Joe Biden will give the green light to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, especially the most advanced air defense system.

: This is the first foreign trip by Ukraine’s president since the war with Russia began nearly 10 months ago.

: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will be welcomed to Washington today by Joe Biden and later address the US Congress, the White House has announced.