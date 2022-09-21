What to know about the latest Windows 11 update

The update, which is freely available to existing Windows 11 users, was released in more than 190 countries on Tuesday. Several new features sharpen Microsoft’s vision for the future of hybrid work.

“We’ve formed new habits, and they’ve stuck,” wrote Panos Panay, executive vice president and chief product officer of Windows and Devices at Microsoft. Blog post Announcing the update. “Our work is never done to make sure that Windows evolves and adapts to you.”

Banai, who said Windows 11 is the most used version of Windows in its history, detailed how the latest update aims to make working remotely on a PC easier and more secure. For example, a new tool called Smart App Control uses artificial intelligence to block malicious or untrusted apps from running on devices. Microsoft calls Windows 11 the most secure version of the operating system to date.

Other changes include improvements to Snap’s layout software that helps people improve their view when they need multiple apps or documents in front of them at the same time. It also offers Focus Sessions and Do Not Disturb to help reduce distractions from the task at hand. When you start a new focus session, it will activate the Do Not Disturb feature that silences all notifications and turns off taskbar badges.