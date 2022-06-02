YouTuber receives over 500 copyright claims for Nintendo music

picture : nintendo

DeoxysPrime, who runs a YouTube account with 165,000 subscribers and is home to all kinds of video game soundtracksremoved their entire library of Nintendo music after Dozens of banned audio clips “while Receive Over 500 copyright claims from Trigger Corporation.

They were not hosting uploads for commercially available albums; Instead, like the rest of their channel (that we have shown on the site before!), they have uploaded full audio tracks to titles like Mario Kart 8 And the Splatoon Taken directly from the games themselves. In a statement posted to Twitter on May 30, they wrote:

Effective immediately I will remove all Nintendo music from my channel. With over 500 claims and dozens of tracks blocked over the past week, it’s clear they don’t want their music on YouTube. I’m sorry for everyone who enjoys their music but I don’t have much choice. I have no intention of deleting my channel and the rest of the non-Nintendo tracks will remain for the foreseeable future. It’s frustrating but as I said before, ultimately their choice is to ban their music on the platform. Good luck to anyone who still has Nintendo music on YouTube. A lot of that soundtrack never got official releases. But like how channels bigger than mine got beaten up before they finally ended up taking their place like that too.

In a follow-up message posted on their YouTube page, they said:

Again, sorry for the inconvenience this will cause, I enjoy listening to Nintendo music here just as you all do, but it doesn’t make sense to continue like this. As always you can follow me on Twitter For any further updates and as a general reminder, if you see any audio tracks removed on my channel, it is always safe to assume that they were for copyright reasons. Respect their right to do so but please also continue to push Nintendo to release their music in official formats, because there is no reason this soundtrack should be gone forever. Thank you.

Some of the soundtracks that have been taken down include those for the Smash series, Donkey Kong Country games, Wind Waker, F-Zero series and most of the modern Mario and Mario Kart games.

Like they say, Nintendo, if you’re going to do this please at least release these soundtracks in official formats (albums! Spotify!), because I am getting I’m so tired of having to link to this old post All the time.

This isn’t the first time Nintendo has targeted a major music channel lately. Back in January GilvaSunner has received over 1,300 copyright bans, saying at the time “I’m… not angry or surprised that Nintendo did this, but I think it’s a little disappointing that there’s hardly any alternative.”