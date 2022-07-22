July 22, 2022

Zac Efron and Netflix sued ‘Down to Earth’ series

Roxanne Bacchus July 22, 2022 2 min read

Zac Efron And Netflix tarnishes the good health and wellness brand name with its streaming series…according to a new lawsuit.

The actor and streaming giant is being sued over “Down To Earth With Zac Efron” by a company called Down To Earth Organics, which claims the travel show on Netflix is ​​hurting their business.

According to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, DTE claims that it closed the rights to “Down To Earth” for media and entertainment purposes long before Zac and Netflix made their show.

DTE says the Netflix series, which follows Zac around the world for finding healthy, sustainable ways to live, is trying to create a new “Down To Earth” wellness brand… and the company says it hurts bottom lines by confusing customers.

What’s more, DTE says the Netflix series’ advice on wellness has been “widely mocked” and urges to “destroy false nutrition claims”. …and they’re not a fan of Zac who uses the show to cross-promote Nature Valley’s snacks on social media, because DTE says they make their own healthy branded snacks.

DTE is suing Zac and Netflix for damages… and they want an injunction to stop Zac and Netflix from infringing their “Down To Earth” trademark.

We have reached out to Zac and Netflix…so far no response.

