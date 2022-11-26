A Canadian rescue worker was recently called to a car accident that she was unable to save, the victim being Montana, her own 17-year-old daughter.

A Canadian rescuer was recently called to a road accident she was unable to save, not knowing the victim was her 17-year-old daughter, Montana, multiple media outlets, including the Guardian, reported. On Tuesday, November 15, Jaime Erickson was mobilized for a mission on a highway in the province of Alberta, in western Canada, to intervene in an out-of-control vehicle, with parts of the corner roads frozen. This time of year.

A paramedic intervened on the passenger side with a young woman disfigured by the shock of the crash. For about thirty minutes, she tried to get her out of the car and stayed by the victim’s side until she was taken to a nearby hospital.

At the end of the intervention, Jaime Erickson had gone home, but the police rang her doorbell to tell her the terrible news. The victim he saved hours earlier was none other than his daughter Montana, 17.

Law enforcement told him the hospital had chosen to amputate Montana, whose condition was so dire. According to the Guardian, the teenager was with a friend who managed to extricate himself from the car.

The victim’s mother shared her story on her Facebook post, which was shared thousands of times and moved the entire country.

“The worst injured patient I cared for was my own flesh and blood. My only child. My mini me. My daughter is Montana. Her injuries were so horrific that I barely recognized her. My worst paramedic dream come true,” she tearfully wrote.