According to the governor of the Luhansk region, the Russians are “throwing all their reserves into the Sivrodonetsk”

Russia believes it has accomplished some objectives Of “Special military action” She exclaimed “Tenacify” Protecting Ukraine and its Russian-Speaking People. The Luhansk region is 90% controlled Of Russia, step British Ministry of Defense. “Success is ours”For his part, he retaliated on Friday against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky Instagram videoThere he appeared in front of the presidential administration building in kyiv with several of his collaborators.

By Russian forces, Moscow is holding a referendum on the issue in early July. But, according to the Southern Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russians are facing very strong opposition from the people. Increases anxiety in grain distribution , Especially in Africa. The continent imports more than half of its grain from Ukraine and Russia. Concerns were pushed aside by Vladimir Putin, He said, citing several ways to export them. Said Macky Sall, the current president of the African Union (AU) and Senegal president. “Confirmed” Friday after a meeting with the Russian president. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister said on Friday, June 3 that Ukraine was ready “Resume its exports from Odessa port”Given that That “Russia is not using the trade route to attack the city.”

It was banned within six months of its sixth embargo against Moscow in order to dry up funding for the war against Ukraine, after tough negotiations due to pressure from Hungary. Switzerland has rejected Denmark’s request to send 22 armored vehicles Swiss made in Ukraine. Also known as Switzerland’s War Material Law “Neutral Law”Prohibits the transfer of Swiss-made weapons systems, ammunition and other munitions to countries involved in international conflicts.

