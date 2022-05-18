Japping Goal! Football Club Paris Saint-Germain: Can Ramos still retain his Paris experience?

Kylian Mbappé’s future is in the spotlight and Paris Saint-Germain hopes to extend it.

The Emir of Qatar is not in Madrid for Mbappé

But the Emir of Qatar is not in the Spanish capital for the Mbappé file, but rather to forge economic and trade deals with Spain, according to Iberian newspapers. He was received by King Philip VI and Queen Leticia at the Royal Prado Palace on Monday evening and will meet with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday.

Las Reyes Hahn presented a gala cena in memory of Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Emir del Estado de Gator, o la Jacques Jawahar bint Hamad bin Suhaim al-Thani, Con Motivo de Su Visita de Estado de Espana. ⁇https://t.co/o0QTP0ON2A pic.twitter.com/j2dLFnXj07 – Casa DSML Ray (asaCasaReal) May 17, 2022