PSG, Real Madrid – Mercato: We know why the Emir of Qatar is in Madrid

Japping Goal! Football Club Paris Saint-Germain: Can Ramos still retain his Paris experience?

Kylian Mbappé’s future is in the spotlight and Paris Saint-Germain hopes to extend it.

The Emir of Qatar is not in Madrid for Mbappé

But the Emir of Qatar is not in the Spanish capital for the Mbappé file, but rather to forge economic and trade deals with Spain, according to Iberian newspapers. He was received by King Philip VI and Queen Leticia at the Royal Prado Palace on Monday evening and will meet with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday.

Tamim Ben Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar and owner of Paris Saint-Germain, is not in Madrid for the Mbappé file, but to make economic and trade deals with Spain.

