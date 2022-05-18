The trial of the first Russian soldier to attempt a ‘war crime’ has been adjourned until Thursday

A Russian soldier who tried to commit “war crimes” pleaded guilty on Wednesday May, the shooting death of a Ukrainian citizen, is the first trial in a court of law in Que since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

21-year-old Vadim Ciccimarine shaves his head and wears a sweatshirt Age, was transferred to Solomiansky District Court in the early afternoon, where he was locked in a glass case. After the attorney read the indictment, the judge asked him if he agreed with the facts “They are full”. “Yes”He replied.

A soldier from the Irkutsk region of Siberia faces life imprisonment for violating the law of war and massacre. According to the lawsuit, Sergeant Vadim Chizymarin a Kalashnikov shot at a 62-year-old man. Age, pushed his bicycle on the phone On February 28, in northeastern Ukraine.

After a brief intervention by the defendant’s attorney, the trial was adjourned for an unknown reason. The trial of the accused, he is the victim’s widow and two witnesses will resume on Thursday.