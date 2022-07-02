AMD Rumored To Expand AM4 Ryzen CPU Lineup With New 3D Cache And Low-Quality Chips

AMD is not finished with AM4, that was confirmed themselves, but what exactly is the red team planning to do as they move forward with the platform? Well, the answer would be to expand it with more Ryzen CPUs with 3D V-Cache and low-end options.

AMD’s AM4 Longevity Plans: More Ryzen 3D V-Cache and Low End Options in the Works?

it was there Various rumors What AMD is planning with its AM4 platform now that the company has introduced its AM5 platform. AM5 is the way forward Ryzen 7000 processors with four cores And support for DDR5/PCIe 5.0. But AMD knows that the vast majority of its user base won’t switch to AM5 just yet. As such, AMD gave us a teaser of what to expect on the platform with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D and several key Ryzen 5000 options. Based on the latest rumors, it looks like we’ll see more of this action coming to the AM4 platform in the coming months.

There will also be new, lower quality AM4 products in the future. – Greymon55 (@greymon55) June 28, 2022

leaked Grimon 55, states that rumors about AMD setting up not one but several Zen 3D products under the AM4 banner are true and there will be more information coming this month. Note how only Zen 3D is mentioned which means we’ll get new CPUs within the Ryzen 5000 family. AMD’s 5800X3D is based on the 5800X with increased cache and keeps the 8 core/16 thread design.

The following additions will likely be based on the Ryzen 5 5600X, Ryzen 9 5900X, and Ryzen 9 5950X. We can’t say which SKU will get 3D V-Cache processing but the 5600X3D will be a single CCD V-Cache chip, offering up to 32MB L3 + 64MB LLC (V-Cache). Ryzen 9 parts will theoretically have dual V-Cache CCDs with 64 MB of L3 + 128 MB of LLC (V-Cache) or 64 MB of each CCD for a total of 192 MB of cache. If you add 8MB of L2 as well, you get a total of 200MB of L3 cache.

Now the interesting path that AMD could take with the Ryzen 9 V-Cache part is to introduce one CCD with V-Cache and one without it for a total of 128MB of cache. This is still 33% more cache than 5800X3D and should result in some great gaming performance numbers. But as mentioned earlier, we can’t confirm if such a SKU exists or not but only that AMD might be working on it. For lower parts, it is possible that AMD plans to replace them Ryzen 4000 Renoir-X chips With Cezanne-X chips in the Ryzen 5000 family. A Cezanne-X with a Zen 3 core will offer better performance and provide a good opportunity for the red team to compete against Intel’s budget CPUs Alder Lake and Raptor Lake until Zen 4 runs.

3D V-Cache Ryzen 5000 CPUs will allow users on AM4 to get something new without having to completely change their platform to migrate to AM5. With that, AM5 will also get Zen 4 V-Cache Lineup Upgrade By the end of this year, giving enthusiast gamers a choice to either stick with their current AM4 setup and use the Zen 3D part or go all out in Zen 4D’s premium range.

AMD Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

AMD CPU family Code name Processor process Processor cores/threads (maximum) TDPs (Max) a program podium slides Memory support PCIe support release Ryzen 1000 Summit Ridge 14 nm (Zen 1) 8/16 95 watts AM4 300 series DDR4 – 2677 Generation 3.0 2017 Ryzen 2000 Pinnacle Ridge 12 nm (Zen+) 8/16 105 W AM4 400 . series DDR4-2933 Generation 3.0 2018 Ryzen 3000 Matisse 7 nm (Zen 2) 16/32 105 W AM4 500 . series DDR4 – 3200 Generation 4.0 2019 Ryzen 5000 Vermeer 7 nm (Zen 3) 16/32 105 W AM4 500 . series DDR4 – 3200 Generation 4.0 2020 Ryzen 5000 3D Warhol? 7 nm (Zen 3D) 8/16 105 W AM4 500 . series DDR4 – 3200 Generation 4.0 2022 Ryzen 7000 Raphael 5 nm (Zen 4) 16/32 170 watts AM5 600 . series DDR5-5200 / 5600? General 5.0 2022 Ryzen 7000 3D Raphael 5 nm (Zen 4) 16/32? 105-170 W AM5 600 . series DDR5-5200 / 5600? General 5.0 2023 Ryzen 8000 Granite Ridge 3nm (Zen 5)? To be announced To be announced AM5 700 series? DDR5-5600 + General 5.0 2024-2025?

