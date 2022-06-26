June 26, 2022

At the center of the Battle of Lysitshansk, the last Ukrainian fortress northeast of Donbass

Rusty Knowles June 26, 2022

France2
A.Vahramian, S.Yassine, P.Miette, P.Yurov, L.Busko – France 2

Does Donbass fall into the hands of Moscow? Severodonestk has certainly fallen, and on Saturday, June 25, was fully occupied. The next target of Russian troops seems to be another strategic point: Lisitshansk.

In Donbass, the city of Lisitzansk (Ukraine) was almost completely besieged by the Russians on Saturday, June 25. It was the last Ukrainian fortress in the northeast of Donbass. Central Street is magical, and explosions abound among players. Is Lyssytchansk going to collapse like Severodonestk (Ukraine) before that? Only one river separates the two cities, and the bridges are destroyed. The Ukrainians dragged Chevroletonesk out of an inflatable boat by force of arms.

The city of 100,000 people is now in Russian hands. “We can’t win right now. We are saving our men, but we are going to attack again and we will go back. I am so sorry for the lives lost“, A soldier was evacuated. There is only one road to get in and out of Lycitansk, which usually passes through the bomb treatment plant. The war is played in the fields around the city.

See also  President Volodymyr Zhelensky announced the evacuation of hundreds of civilians from the Azovstel Steelworks in Mariupol.

