Charles III’s Coronation: Jean-Luc Mélenchon Criticizes “Dripping Syrups of Monarchy”

This Saturday, May 6, Jean-Luc Mélenchon responds to the coronation of King Charles III. He criticized ceremony and the “dripping syrups of monarchy”. His criticisms were taken up by Alexis Carpier, a disobedient partner.

After the coronation of King Charles III, as heads of state around the world congratulated the British people, Jean-Luc Mélenchon had very critical words about the ceremony.

“The disgusting syrups of monarchy dripping on television […] Many people live in misery,” France’s President Insoumise announced during a speech during a demonstration in Marseille.

“There is something sad about this cinema, covered in disguises, jewels and precious stones, in front of a people so humiliated by neoliberal policies,” he explained.

He continued that the ceremony “reminds us why we are so profoundly republicans”, citing Saint-Just and Robespierre: “Kings are monsters who, in the face of so much suffering, accept such a spectacle”.

Alexis Carpier, the rebel deputy, criticized the ceremony, denouncing it as “the media saturated with Charles III’s coronation” and “flooding with stupid pro-monarchist comments”.