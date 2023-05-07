May 7, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Charles III’s Coronation: Jean-Luc Mélenchon Criticizes “Dripping Syrups of Monarchy”

Rusty Knowles May 7, 2023 1 min read

This Saturday, May 6, Jean-Luc Mélenchon responds to the coronation of King Charles III. He criticized ceremony and the “dripping syrups of monarchy”. His criticisms were taken up by Alexis Carpier, a disobedient partner.

After the coronation of King Charles III, as heads of state around the world congratulated the British people, Jean-Luc Mélenchon had very critical words about the ceremony.

“The disgusting syrups of monarchy dripping on television […] Many people live in misery,” France’s President Insoumise announced during a speech during a demonstration in Marseille.

“There is something sad about this cinema, covered in disguises, jewels and precious stones, in front of a people so humiliated by neoliberal policies,” he explained.

He continued that the ceremony “reminds us why we are so profoundly republicans”, citing Saint-Just and Robespierre: “Kings are monsters who, in the face of so much suffering, accept such a spectacle”.

Alexis Carpier, the rebel deputy, criticized the ceremony, denouncing it as “the media saturated with Charles III’s coronation” and “flooding with stupid pro-monarchist comments”.

See also  A school bus caught fire on Mamelles Road

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Evgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner group, says he wants to cede his positions in Bagmouth to Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov.

May 6, 2023 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

Guests, attendees, fans and anti-monarchy campaigners have flocked to London ahead of the ceremony

May 6, 2023 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

Russia has announced the partial evacuation of 18 occupied territories located near the front line.

May 6, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are officially crowned at a coronation ceremony

May 7, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

ISRO missions to the moon and sun likely to take place in July | latest news india

May 7, 2023 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Jimmy Butler rebounding from a sprained ankle with 28 in the Heat win

May 7, 2023 Joy Love
4 min read

Hate passwords? You’re in luck – Google ignores them

May 7, 2023 Len Houle