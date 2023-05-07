Charles III’s Coronation: Jean-Luc Mélenchon Criticizes “Dripping Syrups of Monarchy”

This Saturday, May 6, Jean-Luc Mélenchon responds to the coronation of King Charles III. He criticized ceremony and the “dripping syrups of monarchy”. His criticisms were taken up by Alexis Carpier, a disobedient partner.
After the coronation of King Charles III, as heads of state around the world congratulated the British people, Jean-Luc Mélenchon had very critical words about the ceremony.
“The disgusting syrups of monarchy dripping on television […] Many people live in misery,” France’s President Insoumise announced during a speech during a demonstration in Marseille.
“There is something sad about this cinema, covered in disguises, jewels and precious stones, in front of a people so humiliated by neoliberal policies,” he explained.
He continued that the ceremony “reminds us why we are so profoundly republicans”, citing Saint-Just and Robespierre: “Kings are monsters who, in the face of so much suffering, accept such a spectacle”.
Alexis Carpier, the rebel deputy, criticized the ceremony, denouncing it as “the media saturated with Charles III’s coronation” and “flooding with stupid pro-monarchist comments”.
“Tv expert. Writer. Extreme gamer. Subtly charming web specialist. Student. Evil coffee buff.”
More Stories
Evgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner group, says he wants to cede his positions in Bagmouth to Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov.
Guests, attendees, fans and anti-monarchy campaigners have flocked to London ahead of the ceremony
Russia has announced the partial evacuation of 18 occupied territories located near the front line.