September 28, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Chloe Grace Moretz reflects on using her body as a meme in Family Guy

Chloe Grace Moretz reflects on using her body as a meme in Family Guy

Roxanne Bacchus September 28, 2022 2 min read

Chloe Grace Moretz thought about how a meme looks about her body A man who loves family life It negatively affected her life.

The 25-year-old actor – who has starred in films including 500 days of summer And the kick ass — she opened up about how seeing her memes online affects her body image.

Moretz spoke to hunger About a certain picture taken of her, in which she enters a hotel after she’s got a pizza.

The image has been turned into a scene in the Fox sitcom A man who loves family life.

In the season 10 episode “Amish Guy”, a character (based on an image of Moretz) is introduced.

She is a fictional character named Legs Go All The Way Up Griffin, who is the great-aunt of the main character Peter Griffin. The character, voiced by Seth McFarlane, has exaggerated proportions, such as very long legs and a short torso.

The scene quickly made its way onto the Internet, where it went viral.

Moretz told the publication that she was uncomfortable because her body had become the subject of a joke.

(Getty Images/Youtube)

“I remember sitting there and thinking, ‘My body is being used as a joke which is something I can’t change about who I am, and it’s posted all over Instagram,'” she said, “It was a very nice thing like walking into a hotel with leftovers.”

The actress said many people dismissed her concerns about the meme, defending the joke as “funny.”

She said, “I brought it up with someone and they were like, ‘Oh, shut up, that’s funny. “

Moretz is scheduled to star in the thriller series PeripheralWhich is slated to release October 21 on Amazon Prime.

See also  The three zodiac signs that abandoned toxic friends during the Trine Neptune Moon on Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Lynette Romero Joins NBC4 as Anchor – NBC Los Angeles

September 28, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Hailey Bieber claims she ‘stole’ Justin from Selena Gomez

September 27, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
1 min read

Tom Daly’s husband said he suffered a head injury, and the recovery took him to Greece

September 27, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Chloe Grace Moretz reflects on using her body as a meme in Family Guy

September 28, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Researchers have discovered a “diamond factory” deep in the Earth

September 28, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Show Ump hits Marlins-Mets when ump calls 3 consecutive kicks at the bowler in one round

September 28, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

A racist message was sent to iPhones via Apple News from the hacked website Fast Company

September 28, 2022 Len Houle