Chloe Grace Moretz reflects on using her body as a meme in Family Guy

Chloe Grace Moretz thought about how a meme looks about her body A man who loves family life It negatively affected her life.

The 25-year-old actor – who has starred in films including 500 days of summer And the kick ass — she opened up about how seeing her memes online affects her body image.

Moretz spoke to hunger About a certain picture taken of her, in which she enters a hotel after she’s got a pizza.

The image has been turned into a scene in the Fox sitcom A man who loves family life.

In the season 10 episode “Amish Guy”, a character (based on an image of Moretz) is introduced.

She is a fictional character named Legs Go All The Way Up Griffin, who is the great-aunt of the main character Peter Griffin. The character, voiced by Seth McFarlane, has exaggerated proportions, such as very long legs and a short torso.

The scene quickly made its way onto the Internet, where it went viral.

Moretz told the publication that she was uncomfortable because her body had become the subject of a joke.

“I remember sitting there and thinking, ‘My body is being used as a joke which is something I can’t change about who I am, and it’s posted all over Instagram,'” she said, “It was a very nice thing like walking into a hotel with leftovers.”

The actress said many people dismissed her concerns about the meme, defending the joke as “funny.”

She said, “I brought it up with someone and they were like, ‘Oh, shut up, that’s funny. “

Moretz is scheduled to star in the thriller series PeripheralWhich is slated to release October 21 on Amazon Prime.