Former Miss Brazil Gliese Correa has died at the age of 27 after having her tonsils removed

The surgery, in April, was routine: Gliese Correa had her tonsils removed. But five days later, the former Miss Brazil suffered a hemorrhage and was in a coma for more than two months. Now Brazil is mourning its loss. Correa, who was crowned Miss Costa do Sol and Miss United Continents in Brazil 2018, died on Monday of 27 years of kidney failure. She never regained consciousness.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss,” family pastor Lydian Alves told The Washington Post. “She was a wonderful woman and so loved by everyone. It wouldn’t be easy to live without her smile and brilliance.”

The tonsils, two lymph nodes at the back of the throat, help filter bacteria to prevent infection in the body. They are removed to treat breathing problems that interfere with sleep and sometimes recurrent infections. Tonsillectomy is usually a common outpatient procedure that is performed under general anaesthesia. It is considered a relatively safe and routine process; Mortality estimates range from 1 in 10,000 to 1 in 40,000.

Correa, a model, beauty expert, and influencer with over 56,000 followers on Instagram, was an evangelical Christian who posted a lot about God and her faith. She was born in Macae, a city on the Atlantic coast of Brazil 120 miles northeast of Rio de Janeiro, and has worked from an early age.

“We will never know how strong we are until the only option is to be strong,” she wrote in an Instagram post, according to the Daily Mail. “I’m really not born in a golden cradle, I’m from a very humble family, but I’m very proud of that, really proud.” See also WWE SmackDown: May 13, 2022

Correa was buried on Tuesday surrounded by family and friends.

“God chose this day to reunite our princess,” wrote Reverend Jack Abreu, a friend of the family. “We know she will be greatly missed, but now she will light up the sky with her smile. She achieved her goal and left her legacy of love in us!”

Correa is known for working on social projects in her church, especially those focused on helping women with breast cancer.

“Gliese will always be remembered for the enlightened beauty, joy and compassion shown in her work,” the Brazilian national beauty pageant wrote on Instagram.

Alves wrote: “My heart is cut off.” “That smile I received all the end of service with a hug and I love you, beautiful priest.”

Followers left hundreds of messages of condolence on her Instagram account. The latest post, by her family, shows an illustration of a smiling Korea embracing Jesus with a quote from Timothy’s New Testament: