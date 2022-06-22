“The whole world has gone crazy!” Kate Bush on The Hill’s Success Run | Kate Bush

Kate Bush discussed the remarkable success of her 1985 song Running Up That Hill in her first interview since the song returned to the charts.

Speaking to Emma Barnett on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, Bush said the situation was “unusual…really shocking, isn’t it? I mean, the whole world has gone crazy.”

Running up that hill is #1 in UK charts And he could spend a second week at the top on Friday despite new high-profile releases from Drake and Beyoncé. It ranked fifth in the US, down from the top of No. 4 last week, making it her first single in the US.

The song is the main theme of the character Max Mayfield in the fourth season of the hugely popular Netflix drama. Weird thingswhich has created an entire generation of Kate Bush fans.

What a beautiful way to use the song in such a positive way. You know, almost as a kind of spell for Max Kate Bush

“It’s a great series, I think the track is going to get some attention. But I never imagined it would be anything like that,” Bosch said. “The Duffer brothers created the series and we actually watched it from series one onwards, so I was already familiar with the series. And I thought what a great way to use the song in such a positive way. You know, almost as a kind of spell for Max. And yes, I think it’s very touching, actually.”

Earlier this month, Matt Dover, co-creator of the series, said Bush’s music would return in the two peak episodes of Season 4, which were released on July 1. “There’s an epic moment for Kate Bush at the end that we weren’t expecting, we kind of discovered during our edit,” he said. “The sequence was really cool and we were happy with it, but it was missing a little something. And I said, OK, let’s try Kate. Because when did Kate let us down?” and he took it to that new height. Arguably Kate Bush’s most epic moment. returns in a major way.”

A new trailer for the last two episodes of Stranger Things has been released, featuring a great rework of Running Up That Hill.

Speaking to Barnett, Bush said she hadn’t listened to Running Up That Hill “for a really long time” before it was back on the charts, adding, “I’ve never listened to my old stuff.” The last time she performed was in 2014 for her theatrical concert series in London before dawn.

Bush said his original title was a deal with God, but “I think they were just worried, the record company, that it wouldn’t play on the radio. That people would feel it was a sensitive title.”

And about the meaning of the song, she said, “I really like people to hear a song and take from it whatever they want. But it was originally written as the idea of ​​a man and woman exchanging with each other. Just to feel what it was, from the other side.”

In a previous interview in 1986, she explained the song’s meaning, saying that it “is about the fundamental differences between men and women, I think I’m trying to remove those obstacles, being in someone else’s place. They understand how they see it, hoping that clears up the problems in the relationship.”

In her interview on Radio 4, Bush described 2022 as an “incredibly exciting time…well, it’s a terrifying time on so many levels for people. Very difficult. But it’s also a time when amazing things happen. Technology is advancing at such an amazing rate. That It’s really overwhelming. But, you know, there are a lot of advances in medicine and there are positive things — you just have to look a lot harder to find them right now, I think.”