Germany is concerned about the health of French democracy

Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholes during the informal EU summit on March 10, 2022 at Versailles Palace.

In Germany, the re-election of Emmanuel Macron was greeted with relief equal to the fear inspired by the hypothesis of Marine Le Pen’s victory. “Today your voters have sent a strong message in favor of Europe. I look forward to continuing our good cooperation.”On Sunday evening, Olaf Scholz responded on Twitter.

The Social Democratic Chancellor (SPD), his spokesman, Mr. He said he had contacted Macron by phone to congratulate him and did not hide his desire to see the outgoing president re-elected. In the second round, the French will be selected “Between a democratic candidate who believes France is strong in a powerful and autonomous EU, and an extreme right-wing candidate who openly stands with those who attack our freedom and our democracy.”Mr. Scholz was warned Great position Co-signed with his Spanish and Portuguese colleagues Pedro Sanchez and Antonio Costa. The worldThursday, April 21st.

Across the Rhine, only the far-right alternative (AfD) to Germany condemns the choice of the French. “I congratulate our partner Marine Le Pen for the good end. Emmanuel Macron has had only a sham victory.On Sunday, AfD leader Dino Grupalla responded.

With the exception of the far right, the victory of the National Rally candidate was particularly feared. “Under Le Pen, Germany Will lose its key ally. “The economy was a daily concern Handelsblatt, Before the second round. “The Le Pen Nightmare” That was titled Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. The hostility she had towards Germany, she spoke “Uncompromising Strategic Differences”, Ms. Le Pen’s closeness to Vladimir Putin’s Russia provoked Berlin’s fears. In this perspective, a tweet posted by a reporter on Sunday evening Spiegel Sebastian Fischer summarizes what the majority of Germans think: “Putin lost the French presidential election. ⁇

“A warning”

Mrs. Relieved by Le Pen’s defeat, Germany worries about the outcome. “The unprecedented scores of the far right with a racist and anti-European program are worrying and a challenge to all Democrats in France and Europe. Macron must accept the challenge of transforming his movement into a genuine political party and deal with the many breakdowns that take place in French society.Trust The world Nils Schmidt, a Social Democrat MP, is responsible for foreign policy issues at the SPD in Bundestock.

