In the liberated city of Kherson, Ukrainian police returned to protect and defuse unexploded ordnance.

In Phnom Penh, the Ukrainian foreign minister seeks to strengthen its diplomatic support

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he would use the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) summit in Phnom Penh to his advantage. “Asia Tour”, meeting representatives of ASEAN and non-ASEAN member states such as Australia to advocate for increased political support. It calls for material aid such as transformers and generators to repair what was destroyed during the war and to improve food security and trade.

Mr. Kuleba spoke on the day of US President Joe Biden’s visit and met with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. He also confirmed that Ukraine is in talks with China “Used his influence over Russia to get him to stop the war”. The Chinese foreign minister, whom he had hoped to meet during the summit, was not there.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (right) meets with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken (left) during the ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh on Saturday (November 12). CINDY LIU/AFP

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also attends ASEAN meetings. His Ukrainian counterpart said he was ready to consider Mr Lavrov’s request if he asked to meet him, but he accused Russia of using the negotiations. “Smoke screen to continue his aggression on the pitch”. “Ukraine will win, it’s just time and cost”Adding that Mr. Hammer the Kulepa “Yes, some gains are achieved militarily, but some of Ukraine’s gains will be achieved diplomatically”.