Liz Truss vows to take UK ‘out of the storm’

British Prime Minister Liz Truss, already weakened after a short month in power, tried to bounce back on Wednesday, October 5, by pledging to withdraw the United Kingdom. “Storm” Thanks to the development, the end of a conservative conference was marked by doubts and disagreements.

“In these difficult times, we must act. I am determined to move the UK forward to weather the storm,” Liz Dress was launched. “Growth, Growth, Growth”, He struck without notice in a speech before elected officials and activists of his party gathered in Birmingham, England.

The prime minister reaffirmed his desire to revive a conservative force at the head of the country after twelve years. “End the cycle of high taxes and low growth” and emphasized the creation of its goal “To grow the UK economy”. “Status is not an option”, He insisted in a speech introduced by the 1990s hit. Moving upIt talks about feeding and not turning away.

Highlights of Liz Truss’ incomplete Tory conference speech pic.twitter.com/6YcMSBBPqC — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) October 5, 2022

Trying to calm those in its ranks who don’t hide their doubts, telling himself once more “Ready to make tough choices”, He emphasized his priorities: lowering taxes, improving public services, especially healthcare, and fighting illegal immigration.

On stage, she hit the calling “Coalition Against Growth” Bringing together opposition parties, unions and environmental organizations, according to him “Prefer resistance to action”. Briefly interrupted by Greenpeace activists protesting the end of a ban on hydraulic fracturing, Liz Truss reaffirmed the UK’s support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

He again defended his budget approach “responsibility”, During his “Mini Budget” Introduced on September 23 to tackle the cost-of-living crisis and heavily criticized for its debt-financed tax cuts, the pound fell.