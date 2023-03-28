New York Times Crossword Answers: The Jennings Actor Who Won The Best Actor Oscar

jump to: difficult evidence | today’s subject

Puzzle Tuesday – Congratulations to Daniel Cantor and Jay Caskell, makers of Puzzle Today. This is Mr. Kantor’s thirteenth puzzle featured in The New York Times and Mr. Kaskel’s twelfth, and this is their seventh collaboration.

For me, this puzzle was a little tricky for Tuesday. There were a few entries and clues that I stumbled across, though when I checked the grid to write the Tricky Clues section, I could select just a few to write about.

It’s funny how that happens: As an analyst, you sometimes find yourself on the completely wrong wavelength for a puzzle. that’s good! Puzzles often reflect the voices and experiences of their creators, so while crossword puzzles may not resonate with me, I still appreciated the insight into what makes creators tick.

Let’s take a look at some clues that might be slowing down a new solution.

difficult evidence

23a. The Swiss summit is the summit of the Alps, but the key to “Suisse peak” uses the French word for “Swiss,” letting you know that the answer must also be in French: ALPE.