Nintendo Reconfirms Windows Releases for Upcoming Switch Games, and These Are Thin Choices

as part of the latter Financial report For the fiscal year ending March 2023, Nintendo has reconfirmed the release dates for some of its most anticipated upcoming titles. “Some” does a fair amount of heavy lifting there, because this list is looking especially sparse…

It wouldn’t be surprising if Tears of the Kingdom topped it off with its release this week (as if we’re not counting back the days. four years) And it’s always good to get a reminder that Pikmin 4 is coming this summer.

As for the rest of the menu… woe… even the “menu” feels a bit like we’re pushing it, to be honest. The only other titles specifically mentioned this time around are the upcoming The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and the promise of two more waves of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC, neither of which has a specific date set.

As for Metroid Prime 4, well, it’s still out in “TBA” territories for now – it will come someday… hopefully…

The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom’s Tears – May 12th

Pikmin 4 – July 21st

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Hidden Treasures in the Zero Zone – Part 1: Fall 2023 The second part: Winter 2023

The second part: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 5 & 6 – 2023

Metroid Prime 4 – TBD

Well, we’ll say it: things look veeery Quiet for the rest of 2023. More Zelda and Pikmin news, however something Otherwise it will be nice this year, please. Of course, it’s not unusual for Nintendo to play its cards near its box and we can certainly expect to announce more games in the next few months. Maybe what we really need is another directive to come in and shake things up a little bit. What do you say, Nintendo?