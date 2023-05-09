The Nintendo Switch successor won’t happen for at least another year

Nintendo has put an end to rumors about its new hardware, whether it’s the long-rumoured Switch Pro or otherwise, by announcing that the Switch’s successor won’t be released until April 2024 at the earliest.

As I mentioned bloombergNintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa made it clear during a presentation to investors that he is not considering new hardware in the 2023/24 fiscal year. This means that Nintendo’s next home console won’t be released until late April 2024 at the earliest.

This comes despite declining Switch sales. The console sold nearly 18 million units in the last fiscal year, down from 23 million units sold the previous year and 28 million units the year before that. Nintendo isn’t looking to rush a new console to address this drop, as it has predicted another drop in the coming year.

“Maintaining the Switch’s sales momentum is going to be tough in its seventh year,” Furukawa said during the presentation. “Our goal of selling 15 million units this fiscal year is kind of a stretch, but we’ll do everything we can to boost holiday demand so we can hit the target.”

Rumors surrounding a new console have been circulating for years, with even analysts unsure if Nintendo plans to launch a Switch 2 (for lack of a better name) as early as 2021. The new console is said to offer similar enhanced graphics to the PlayStation 4 and its Pro model. It has, but there is no official information regarding the next piece of Nintendo hardware yet.

Ryan Dinsdale is a freelance journalist for IGN and UK news editor. He’ll be talking about The Witcher all day.