Saucy Santana won’t apologize for Blue Ivy’s tweets before the Houston party

raunchy santa In the midst of a possible cancellation via Twitter – something he’s pushing hard back… and it’s all about old tweets about it Beyonce and her child.

The Florida rapper started responding to people who were apparently stalking him asking him to apologize for the messages he posted/reposted about Pai and blue ivy From 2014 and 2017… the ones where he seems to insult them because of their looks.

“I just want to be Blue Ivy,” reads one of the tweets to which the SS replied, to which he wrote… North West Blue ivy removes. Get a lot of blue car seats”—and to that, Santana replied, “I just said that yesterday. “

Both tweets are from fall 2014…when Blue was about two and a half years old. A few years later, he agreed that Bey looked “dry” while filming her pregnancy.

So, why is all this popping up now??? It might have two things to do – one, Beyoncé has cleaned up her profile pictures across all of her social media… sending the internet into a frenzy over a potential new project. But, also… Santana’s performance in Houston on Saturday.

He’ll take the podium around 6:15 p.m. pivotal time for Summer Jam HTX 2022… and in the wake of news of potential Beyoncé, some (again) have called for adjustments while in her city. What exactly amounts to that isn’t clear – but anyway, the SS says it screws it up. See also Disney employees pull out, like ESPN and Disney+ LGBTQ+ rights

Wake up fake ass bitches!!!! People don’t care about old tweets. The Internet has this strange thing with strength! Thinking that they have the power to uninstall someone… NEWS FLASH! It was not! You’ll all be thinking about having someone next to your balls about situations that you don’t care about. – Gworl article. (@SaucySantana_) June 11, 2022

MustafaHosny Oh God, Amen

Santana blasted all the criticism, writing… “Ass bitches woke up!! People don’t care about old tweets. The internet has this weird thing with power! Thinking they have the power to cancel someone… NEWS FLASH! YOU DON’T! YOU ALL THINKING” in that you have someone from your balls about situations that you don’t care about.”

He went on to say that his tweets are years old, and came out when he was 20… He even admits that they were childish and obnoxious. But he doubles down on his strength and refuses to bow to the will of the random Twitter warriors and apologize. He asks… “To whom?! All of you?”

From the people in the comments…try to force you to apologize or say sorry. Whose?! To all of you ?! If I do something that offends someone, I must apologize to them!!!! No yo whores. I told you all that you think you’ve got power over your company. But, go head – Gworl article. (@SaucySantana_) June 11, 2022

MustafaHosny Oh God, Amen

Santana insists that despite what Twitter may (collectively) believe, it’s not nearly as powerful as those who use it believe… See also 'Star Wars' calls out racism after attacks on Moses Ingram