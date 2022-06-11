June 11, 2022

Saucy Santana won't apologize for Blue Ivy's tweets before the Houston party

Roxanne Bacchus June 11, 2022

raunchy santa In the midst of a possible cancellation via Twitter – something he’s pushing hard back… and it’s all about old tweets about it Beyonce and her child.

The Florida rapper started responding to people who were apparently stalking him asking him to apologize for the messages he posted/reposted about Pai and blue ivy From 2014 and 2017… the ones where he seems to insult them because of their looks.

“I just want to be Blue Ivy,” reads one of the tweets to which the SS replied, to which he wrote… North West Blue ivy removes. Get a lot of blue car seats”—and to that, Santana replied, “I just said that yesterday. “

Both tweets are from fall 2014…when Blue was about two and a half years old. A few years later, he agreed that Bey looked “dry” while filming her pregnancy.

So, why is all this popping up now??? It might have two things to do – one, Beyoncé has cleaned up her profile pictures across all of her social media… sending the internet into a frenzy over a potential new project. But, also… Santana’s performance in Houston on Saturday.

He’ll take the podium around 6:15 p.m. pivotal time for Summer Jam HTX 2022… and in the wake of news of potential Beyoncé, some (again) have called for adjustments while in her city. What exactly amounts to that isn’t clear – but anyway, the SS says it screws it up.

Santana blasted all the criticism, writing… “Ass bitches woke up!! People don’t care about old tweets. The internet has this weird thing with power! Thinking they have the power to cancel someone… NEWS FLASH! YOU DON’T! YOU ALL THINKING” in that you have someone from your balls about situations that you don’t care about.”

He went on to say that his tweets are years old, and came out when he was 20… He even admits that they were childish and obnoxious. But he doubles down on his strength and refuses to bow to the will of the random Twitter warriors and apologize. He asks… “To whom?! All of you?”

Santana insists that despite what Twitter may (collectively) believe, it’s not nearly as powerful as those who use it believe…

Kevin Hart You would certainly agree with the principle here. Anyway, we wish you good luck with the show. 🐝

