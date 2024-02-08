Should Taylor Swift's “Tortured Poets Section” contain an apostrophe?

When Taylor Swift announced at the Grammy Awards that the title of her new album would be “Tortured Poets Oath,” what was your reaction?

Maybe it was: “Oh my God! Her first new album in over a year. I can't wait!”

It might have been something like this: “Ho-hum. I'd rather listen to Shostakovich/Metallica/Baby Shark.”

Or it could have been:

“Shouldn't there be an apostrophe in this title?”

Yes, many people, upon hearing the biggest music trailer of the year, started thinking about diacritics and then talking about it on social media.

“I ruined this album version for my students by making it a lesson about using the apostrophe.” Erin Weinbergan instructor in the Department of English, Theater, Film and Media at the University of Manitoba, wrote on X. (Others have seen via RedditAnd TikTok and other places.)