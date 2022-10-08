The Crimean Bridge, a symbol of unification in 2014, was partially destroyed after an explosion

US ammunition for Ukraine is reaching its limits

According to U.S. officials and experts, the U.S. military will soon be unable to supply Ukraine with the advanced equipment it has provided so far, as Ukraine’s stockpiles, especially in terms of ammunition, have reached their limits.

US stocks of some equipment “Achieve minimum standards required for planning and training”and stockpiling pre-Russian invasion of Ukraine positions ” for many years “According to Mark Kancian of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

Old equipment is available and “They will represent an increasingly important part of transfers.” In the future, this former colonel of the Marine Corps, who was in charge of the Pentagon’s arms procurement from 2008 to 2015, was included in the latest memo.

Since the February 24 invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the United States has been the largest arms supplier to Ukraine, providing more than $16.8 billion in military aid to Kyiv.

“We Learn Lessons” Ammunition Requirements of the US Army in a Great Power Conflict “Much better” A US serviceman agreed to the forecasts on condition of anonymity.

In the 1990s, when the United States sought to reap the benefits of peace after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the U.S. defense industry, forced to cut production sharply, focused heavily on mitigating the shock.