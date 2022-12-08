The Dyson Zone Air Purifier starts at $949

When dyson Announce it Earlier this year, the company kept a few details close to its chest. Specifically, Dyson hasn’t announced pricing or availability, nor has it said much about battery life. On Wednesday, I shared that information. Let’s start with the details everyone wants to know. When the wearable arrives in the US next March, its eye-catching price will start at $949, ​​making it almost twice as expensive. .

Initially, Dyson will begin accepting pre-orders by appointment only before the headphones become available through its website and demo stores across the country. In the US, the company will offer the wearable in two flavors: Ultra Blue / Prussian Blue and Prussian Blue / Bright Copper. The latter will only be available directly from the company, but it does come with a handful of extras, including a second electrostatic carbon filter, soft bag and flights adapter kit.

Both the Standard and Dyson Direct models come with the signature Zone look, as well as a custom bushing and cleaning brush. According to Dyson, electrostatic filters are rated to provide up to 12 months of use before they need to be replaced. The filters feature a double-layer design that incorporates potassium-rich carbon to capture acid gases such as nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, and ozone. Finally, the company claims that the filters will block 99 percent of particles, including particles as small as 0.1 microns.

Sound-wise, the Zone headphones have up to 38dB of noise cancellation and feature 40mm neodymium drivers. You can use the companion MyDyson app to choose from three equalization modes called Dyson EQ, Bass Boost and Neutral. At launch, the headphones will support SBC, AAC, and LHDC audio codecs, as well as Bluetooth 5.0.

Battery life will depend on how often you use the zone air filtration feature. If the Visor isn’t on, the Zone’s 2,600mAh battery can provide up to 50 hours of listening time on a single charge. Using the protector on its slowest setting reduces battery life to a modest four hours. Increasing the scrubbing speed to the Medium and High flow settings reduces battery life to two and a half hours and an hour and a half, respectively. With USB-C charging, Dyson says it will take about three hours to take the battery from dead to 100 percent. All of this means that you will need to be selective about when you decide to use a mask.