The masked singer in season 7 reveals the firefly, the ring manager, the prince

brake alert: Don’t read in advance if you haven’t watched Season 7, Episode 10, ofdisguised singer“Season Finale: I’m a Good Team, Thanks for Masking,” which aired May 18 on Fox.

She descended into a battle of goodness in the season finale of “The Masked Singer” but only one could emerge victorious: a singer/actress/dancer Tiana Taylor.

“The Masked Singer” finished its seventh season with three contestants, all from “Team Good”, vying for the Golden Mask Cup. Landing Behind the Firefly, star of “The Goldbergs” Hayley Orancia He came in second place as the ringmaster, while he came in second place with the “Call Me Kat” star. Cheyenne Jackson He received bronze as a prince.

For Firefly, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg predicted right, with Taylor. Nicole Scherzinger thought it was Monica, and Ken Jeong guessed Alicia Keys.

As for the Ringmaster, no one guessed Orrantia. Thicke thought that he was with Maren Morris, Scherzinger chose Lucy Hale. McCarthy Wahlberg thought it was Hayden Panettiere and Jeong Healy thought a different one: Hailee Steinfeld.

And then as Prince, Scherzinger got it right by choosing Jackson. Jeong guessed Matt Bomer, Thicke thought it was Ricky Martin, and McCarthy Walberg went with Ben Platt.

Taylor as Firefly (the first round winner) campaigned this way: “Now comes the most important decision in voting life. Team Firefly or Team Firefly, it’s that simple. Joining this contest meant I had to face my fears and come out of retirement. I refused to fade away. And being on stage allowed me to shine again. Never give up in Firefly and I will never give up on you.”

Taylor sang “Bad Girl” for Usher, for her last single. For her second track, Confronting the Ringmaster, Taylor performed “Lost Without U” by Robin Thicke. Previous performances have featured Chaka Khan’s “Nobody” [interrupted by coughing fit in first try]; “PYT (Pretty Young Thing)” by Michael Jackson; and “Attention” to Charlie Puth.

Final clues included a basketball net, a faded “M” and “5, 6, 7 (in bold), 8.” Other names suggested for Firefly: Alicia Keys, Monica, Aisha Tyler, Keisha Cole, Lauryn Hill, Ciara, Keyshia Cole and Brandy.

Meanwhile, second-round winner Orrantia as Ringmaster continued her career with a performance of “Gravity” by Sarah Bareilles and then “Waking Up in Vegas” by Katy Perry. Previous songs were “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus. “Super Bass” by Nicki Minaj; and “I Will Always Love You” by Dolly Parton.

Other previous Ringmaster guesses by the committee have included Olivia Rodrigo, Casey Musgraves, Kelly Clarkson, Taylor Swift, Alanis Morissette, Zara Larson, Sarah Hyland, Noah Cyrus, Maren Morris, Hailee Steinfeld, Lucy Hale and Hayden Panettiere. Clues this time included a horse, and a Disney-like mouse, Simon Cowell, Hail.

“I thought ‘Masked Singer’ was going to be a fun experience that would confuse audiences because a lot of people don’t know I’m a musician,” Orancia said. diverse. “However, music has always been my first love and I was shooting music independently between filming seasons on The Goldbergs.

Urancia said she felt lucky to own the Firefly costume, which was a lot looser than some of the other outfits this season. “At least I can move,” she said, “but I wasn’t used to carrying the weight of the costume on me during a performance.” “It took some practice to get used to carrying all of that while focusing on keeping my singing as powerful as possible. Wearing the mask made it hard to catch my breath a little, but because I had a pack in my ear, at least I could hear myself decently.”

Jackson as Prince (the third-round winner) said he discovered that the show “was harder than I thought it would be. I wasn’t sure it was live and didn’t expect how hot, sweaty, and difficult it would be to sing with a big mask.”

Among the hardest parts: “Weighing the mask, using your neck muscles to lift your head when you should be relaxing them from singing,” he said. As for the committee members’ guesses,[they] It made me crash every week. I initially thought they would go the way of athletes at first because my size and legs are big but then when they started to sharpen they started guessing literally all my mates. I was laughing inside my frog’s head.”

For his last song, Jackson performed “Viva La Vida” for Coldplay. Other songs he sang include “La Cuba de la Vida” by Ricky Martin; “Put Me Down,” by Sam Smith; and “Sir Duke” by Stevie Wonder.

Prince’s clues at the end included a reference to “Glee” and the author of that series, Ryan Murphy; So is Broadway. Past guesses have included Prince Enrique Iglesias, Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Enrique Iglesias, Niall Horan, Darren Criss, AJ McClain, JC Chase, Ben Platt, Andrew Rannells and Ricky Martin.

Tiana Taylor as Firefly, Hayley Orrantia as Ringmaster and Cheyenne Jackson as Prince joined this season’s list of unmasked celebrities that also included En Vogue as Queen Cobra, Shaggy as Space Bunny, Kirstie Alley as Baby Mammoth and Rudy Giuliani in Jack in the Box, Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman as Armadillo, Jennifer Holliday as Miss Teddy, Penn and Teller as Hydra, Christie Brinkley as Lemur, Jorge Garcia as Cyclops, Jordan Mailata as Thingamabob, Duff Goldman as McTerrier, and Joe Buck as Ram.

“The Masked Singer” entered the seventh season with 15 contestants, divided into “Good, Bad and Liked”. This season’s costumes included THE GOOD: Ringmaster, Armadillo, McTerrier, Firefly, and Frog Prince; The Bad: Hydra, Ram, Jack in the Box, Cyclops, Queen Cobra; Beloved: Baby Mammoth, Thingamabob, Lemur, Space Bunny, Miss Teddy.

Season 7 contestants boasted 112 movie appearances, 15 Grammy nominations, eight Emmy nominations, seven Super Bowl performances, two Hollywood Walk of Fame stars, two records and one attempt to destroy democracy by plotting a coup and undermining the properly elected president of the states. United.

In another change, the panelists didn’t compete for the Golden Ear award based on their first impressions of each convincing artist (which McCarthy won twice, but Scherzinger won last season) this time around.

Here is the breakdown of the three finalists:

Prince, “The Masked Singer”

Fox

3rd place: The Prince (“Team Good”)

Song: “Viva La Vida” by Coldplay

This week’s audio commentary: “My loyal fans. Voting for me is a vote for love. Finding the love of my life has taught me to let go of hard times in the past, and pour my heart and soul into everything I do. A trait I hope to pass on to my children. I want to win this for my family. And trust me when I say that this A golden crown means nothing without this golden mask. So vote for me, Prince, and I will lead you to love.”

Previous voiceover: “A long time ago, I was a little frog dreaming of escaping from my little pond. I knew I had something special to share with the world, but I felt like no one was listening. So I set out on a journey to make my light voice heard. But people only judge me based on what They saw him outside. Why couldn’t they see the prince I was really inside? I’ve traveled to scary places, and at some point I felt like turning around and going home. But I knew I had to wipe my tears and keep pushing. After years of struggle, people started Finally in being recognized for my true talent. I’ve finally become the royals I always thought I was. And now I stand before you, prince of the theater, king of my castle, and future winner of Team Good.”

Previous clues: “A very long time ago”; Carnegie Hall; Writing sheet music. pencil; an airport; bats. watch time; your palm.

Previous interview: “I made this show because I come from a small town that I didn’t always understand. And music was my first love. Over the years I became known for things other than music. But I wanted to get to a place where I could tap into that original joy.”

Previous songs: “La Cuba de la Vida” by Ricky Martin; “Put Me Down,” by Sam Smith; “Sir Duke” by Stevie Wonder

Previous Commission Estimates: Enrique Iglesias, Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Enrique Iglesias, Niall Horan, Darren Criss, AG McClain, JC Chase, Ben Platt, Andrew Rannells, Ricky Martin

Ringmaster, “The Masked Singer”

Fox

2nd place: Ringmaster (“Good Team”)

songs: “Gravity” by Sarah Bareilles; “Waking Up In Vegas” by Katy Perry

This week’s audio commentary: “Ladies and gentlemen, immediately step up to vote for the Ringmaster’s sole director,” began her voiceover. “As a young ringmaster, my only passion in life has been music. But over the years, music has been silenced, and my life has taken a different path. But The Masked Singer theater has given me back my voice. It’s time to put on the greatest show on Earth and win this competition.”

Previous voiceover: “Looking at the canvas of my life, I remember my first day at a prestigious school, when I was just a little kid. I was surrounded by some of the best, and I wondered if I’d be good enough. And it pushed me to work even harder. I’ve always been doing something My own, and my guides wanted to join the crowd. So I did. I had never been part of a group. And we did our best to make it work, but I knew I wanted more. So I took the opportunity to do something completely different. And it has been paying off for the past 10 years. Tonight, there’s no clown. This ringmaster will be center stage in the finals.”

Previous clues: NASA, hula collars, laughing emoji, “Welcome to Nashville,” rigging, “B-,” sign “No” over holiday elf doll, “A++”

Previous songs: “Climbing” by Miley Cyrus; “Super Bass” by Nicki Minaj; “I Will Always Love You” by Dolly Parton

Previous Commission Estimates: Olivia Rodrigo, Kacey Musgraves, Kelly Clarkson, Taylor Swift, Alanis Morissette, Zara Larson, Sarah Hyland, Noah Cyrus, Maren Morris

Firefly, “The Masked Singer”

Fox

Winner: Firefly (“Team Good”)

songs: Usher’s “Bad Girl”; “Lost Without U” by Robin Thicke.

Previous voiceover: “I was never one to shy away from the spotlight. Even as a little firefly, I loved dressing up my mom and enjoying my imaginary audience. Then one day, my mom encouraged me to stand up to a real crowd: my neighbors. I even accused them of watching my show. And believe it or not, it was One of those neighbors got me my first real gig. I’ve always been a shining star. I’m not just a fire, I’m flying. Confrontation or not, I’ll light up that stage and let my voice shine, baby!”

Previous songs: “Nobody,” by Chaka Khan [interrupted by coughing fit in first try]; “PYT (Pretty Young Thing)” by Michael Jackson; “Attention”, composed by Charlie Puth

Previous Commission Estimates: Alicia Keys, Monica, Aisha Tyler, Keisha Cole, Lauren Hill, Ciara, Keshia Cole