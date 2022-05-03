The right to abortion is to be revoked by the Supreme Court

Will women’s rights soon take a big step back across the Atlantic? According to one article the answer is “yes” Politics. Supreme Court United States On Monday, the US newspaper promised to repeal the historic 1973 ruling recognizing the right to abortion, based on an unprecedented leak of documents.

The daily says it has received a majority decision written by Conservative Judge Samuel Alito and dated February 10, which is yet to be negotiated until it is released by June 30.

A question that divides the country geographically

Rowe V. Nearly half a century ago Wade believed that the American Constitution protects The right of the woman Abandonment, “completely unsubstantiated from the beginning”, was written in this proposed text? “Row v. Wade should be abolished,” says Samuel Alito, whose right to abortion is “not protected by any provision of the Constitution.”

If this decision is upheld by the High Court, the United States will return to its pre-1973 status quo Abortions. Given the significant geographical and political divisions in this regard, half the states, especially in the conservative south and center, need to expedite the practice on their soil.

A court in the hands of conservatives

“Let it be clear: this is a preliminary draft. It is outrageous, unprecedented but not final: abortion is your right and still legal,” tweeted an organization called Planned Parenthood, which runs several abortion clinics, but the risk is real: The Supreme Court In fact it was profoundly transformed by Donald Trump, who, in five years, brought in three judges and affirmed his conservative majority (six out of nine judges).

So, since September, this new court has sent a number of positive signals to anti-abortion activists. She initially refused to allow the Texas law to come into force, which limits the right to an abortion for the first six weeks against two to three months under the current legal framework. During a December review of Mississippi law questioning the legal deadline for abortion, a majority of its judges made it clear that they were prepared to crush or overturn the Row Act. Wade. Document provided Politics Accidentally associated with this file. Its release creates a very rare leak to the Supreme Court, where the secrecy of the debate is almost never violated.