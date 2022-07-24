July 24, 2022

unusual. An Indian elected official was admitted to hospital to prove that he had not polluted the river water

Rusty Knowles July 24, 2022 1 min read

Bhagwant Mann, a senior official in the Indian state of Punjab, was shown drinking a glass of water from the Kalibean last Sunday to celebrate 22 years since it was cleaned.

On Tuesday, he had to go to the emergency room for severe abdominal pain. He was airlifted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital.

As stated thereinIndian ExpressCorresponding sources say that his pain was related to the river water he drank.

The video, which was shot in the Kali Pain river, was widely circulated on Twitter, along with the fact that the minister had to be hospitalized.

On Friday, the minister resumed his duties without giving further information about his health.

