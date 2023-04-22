Video – War in Ukraine: Drunk Russian soldier topples $160 million air defense system

An intoxicated Russian soldier veered off the road while driving an S-400 surface-to-air missile system.

Luckily the truck overturned on the unexploded missiles. On Thursday, a Russian soldier driving an S-400 air defense system (SA-21 Growler, according to the NATO code) went off the road and into a convoy on the M2 highway near the village of Prudnoe. Tula region, 180 km south of Moscow, before overturning on the side of the road.

Russian media have published video and photos related to the accident. The vehicle was parked by the side till evening.

Risk of lawsuits

According to them, a drunk driver is tested when he has 0.337 milligrams of alcohol per liter of exhaled air or 0.67 grams of alcohol in blood. The 33-year-old suffered a broken arm in the accident.

Entered into service with the Russian military in 2007, the S-400 is a modern anti-aircraft missile system. Its unit export cost is approximately $160 million.

According to Article 347 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, a contract soldier can be prosecuted for negligently damaging military equipment.