April 28, 2022

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight skips alternate character grinding

Len Houle April 28, 2022 2 min read

play world of cans It gives the player a lot of options and quests, which is great in theory. However, during the game’s many expansions, the formula sometimes fails to work. Some people like to focus entirely on developing their main element, keeping one favorite character updated with all the existing content. Other people prefer to keep a whole bunch of characters they can play. These players are likely to be happy with this approach Blizzard takes on the next expansion, Dragon Flight. Almost all of the progress made on Dragon Isles will be at the account level, according to game director Ion Hazzikostas.

Hazikostas and lead novelist Steve Danuser replied Fan questions about the upcoming expansion in the Twitter space this Wednesday. One of the first answers was about account-level progress for systems like Reputation, Factions, and Next Dragon skill. Hazikostas said that “virtually everything” will extend to any mods a player has on their account, except for individual quest rewards and other things that represent the character’s personal journey. In addition, some features will be skipped Shadowlands. For example, once a character completes the narrative story of Dragon Isles, alternates will choose whether they want to play through the same linear campaign, or skip straight to end-game activities to gain experience.

This is curious news for those who have had a lot of changes, because it means skipping a lot of the problems that plagued them Shadowlands Early expansion. Players have complained about having to grind down their famous campaigns, channels, and covenant in order to get all the new goodies. This system will allow players to let go of a character and try something new. Players can switch to experience Dracthyr Evoker later in the expansion without penalty, or give a new class a spin on a whim.

Dragon Flight Currently it has no release date.

