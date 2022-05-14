May 14, 2022

WWE SmackDown: May 13, 2022

Roxanne Bacchus May 14, 2022

Sami Zayn addresses RK-Bro on behalf of The Bloodline

Sami Zayn addresses RK-Bro on behalf of The Bloodline: SmackDown, May 13, 2022

Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro come to SmackDown in search of The Bloodline, but instead get a round of The Master Strategist. Watch WWE action on Peacock, WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more.

Countryman Riddle. Sami Zayn

Riddle vs Sami Zayn: SmackDown, May 13, 2022

The Original Bro goes head-to-head with The Master Strategist in a one-on-one impromptu showdown. Watch WWE action on Peacock, WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more.

After Sami Zayn attempted to star in The Bloodline, The Master Strategist was only able to talk to himself in a one-on-one confrontation with The Original Bro. Riddle overwhelmed Zane early on, but the deceptively self-proclaimed “locker room captain” sent the Raw Tag Team Champion to fly into the barrier with a push off the top rope. When Zane tries to launch an attack, Riddle turns it on with his brothers Derek to win.

Ronda Rousey def. Raquel Rodriguez – SmackDown Women’s Title Match

After winning an “I Quit” match over Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey vowed to be a fighting champion and presented an open challenge to the blue brand’s women’s division. Looking forward to making a big statement, Raquel Rodriguez showed up to answer the bell and showed that her incredible strength is incredibly challenging. The newcomer almost stunned the WWE Universe after the loose vertical kick and smash hit nearly knocked The Baddest Woman on the Planet from the throne. Rossi was recovering and Rodriguez rolled up to avoid seeing gold slip from her hands after just five days.

Said Corbin breaks the Andre the Giant Battle Royal Trophy over Madcap Moss

Happy Corbin uses the Andre the Giant Trophy to attack Madcap Moss: SmackDown, May 13, 2022

In the aftermath of his victory over Happy Corbin at WrestleMania Backlash, Madcap Moss suffers a brutal attack at the hands of the “Big Bald Wolf”. Watch WWE action on Peacock, WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more.

Sasha Banks and Naomi Dave. Shayna Baszler & Natalya – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler and Natalya - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: SmackDown, May 13, 2022

The Boss & The Glow take on The Submission Magician and The BOAT for the coveted WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. Watch WWE action on Peacock, WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more.

Natalya and Shayna Baszler set out to weaken the women’s tag team champions with their last-minute post-match attacks on the defending champions. Sasha Banks & Naomi tried to get the job done even though they were able to match the physicality of the competitors throughout. The boat tried its old trick of helping lift The Queen of Spades’ legs into the ropes for a pin, but the referee spotted it from the start. The boss will change the momentum with a backstabbing to prepare Naomi for a turn victory.

Butch Dave. Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston vs. Butch: SmackDown, May 13, 2022

After reuniting with Sheamus & Ridge Holland, Butch battles Kofi Kingston in a very personal confrontation. Watch WWE action on Peacock, WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more.

Butch is back, and he’s come looking for a brawl. Kofi Kingston attempted to slow the raging star’s charge as Sheamus & Ridge Holland pushed him to Fight Night cheers from ringside. When the opportunity presents itself, Butch sprints into action against The New Day contender for a devastating final maneuver. As soon as the bell rang, Butch returned to full enemy mode until his brothers sparred with him in battle this time.

Usos and RK-Bro date set for winning team title unification match

Riddle returns to Roman Reigns after Acceptance Challenge: SmackDown, May 13, 2022

RK-Bro turns to SmackDown for an answer from The Usos, and The Original Bro makes a statement at The Head of the Table account. Watch WWE action on Peacock, WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more.

