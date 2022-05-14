WWE SmackDown: May 13, 2022

Sami Zayn addresses RK-Bro on behalf of The Bloodline
Countryman Riddle. Sami Zayn
After Sami Zayn attempted to star in The Bloodline, The Master Strategist was only able to talk to himself in a one-on-one confrontation with The Original Bro. Riddle overwhelmed Zane early on, but the deceptively self-proclaimed “locker room captain” sent the Raw Tag Team Champion to fly into the barrier with a push off the top rope. When Zane tries to launch an attack, Riddle turns it on with his brothers Derek to win.
Ronda Rousey def. Raquel Rodriguez – SmackDown Women’s Title Match
After winning an “I Quit” match over Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey vowed to be a fighting champion and presented an open challenge to the blue brand’s women’s division. Looking forward to making a big statement, Raquel Rodriguez showed up to answer the bell and showed that her incredible strength is incredibly challenging. The newcomer almost stunned the WWE Universe after the loose vertical kick and smash hit nearly knocked The Baddest Woman on the Planet from the throne. Rossi was recovering and Rodriguez rolled up to avoid seeing gold slip from her hands after just five days.
Said Corbin breaks the Andre the Giant Battle Royal Trophy over Madcap Moss
Sasha Banks and Naomi Dave. Shayna Baszler & Natalya – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Natalya and Shayna Baszler set out to weaken the women’s tag team champions with their last-minute post-match attacks on the defending champions. Sasha Banks & Naomi tried to get the job done even though they were able to match the physicality of the competitors throughout. The boat tried its old trick of helping lift The Queen of Spades’ legs into the ropes for a pin, but the referee spotted it from the start. The boss will change the momentum with a backstabbing to prepare Naomi for a turn victory.
Butch Dave. Kofi Kingston
Butch is back, and he’s come looking for a brawl. Kofi Kingston attempted to slow the raging star’s charge as Sheamus & Ridge Holland pushed him to Fight Night cheers from ringside. When the opportunity presents itself, Butch sprints into action against The New Day contender for a devastating final maneuver. As soon as the bell rang, Butch returned to full enemy mode until his brothers sparred with him in battle this time.
Usos and RK-Bro date set for winning team title unification match
“Communicator. Music aficionado. Certified bacon trailblazer. Travel advocate. Subtly charming social media fanatic.”
More Stories
List of canceled TV shows 2022: ‘Magnum PI’, ‘Legacies’ and more
Kendrick Lamar announces dates for the 2022 ‘Big Steppers’ tour
Gunna causes surge in sales of headgear he wore in ‘YSL’ shot