A gun to the head, a hacksaw, bitcoins… a pool party turns into a lion’s dream for this rich businessman.

A wealthy Syrian businessman narrowly escaped a bloody death near Marbella, Spain. According to the local police, the latter fell for the trap when he thought he was invited to a party by the pool at a luxury villa.

A very bad evening. Just when he thought he was enjoying the crowds of new acquaintances he met while running his business, managing cryptocurrency portfolios and trading luxury vehicles, this Syrian businessman found the party turned into a drama.

According to the Spanish police, Cited by local mediaWhile he was in the Costa del Sol for several days, the latter decided to accept the invitation of these partners, whom he met through an associate from Dubai.

The restaurant, the bars… everything goes well in Marbella at first. The Syrian agrees to end the evening in a magnificent villa in the wealthy suburbs of an Andalusian city. Except suddenly the trap shut…

The ransom is 50 bitcoins or 1.3 million euros

In fact, on reaching there, the businessman was attacked by three men who tied him up and threatened him with weapons. It takes hostages, and the ransom demanded by the criminals is 50 bitcoins (1.3 million euros).

To convince Syria’s relatives, the hostage-takers took a photo of the victim with a gun to his head, then a hacksaw and scissors in the form of threats to encourage financial transactions. .

Fortunately, the victim was able to take advantage of a moment of inattention on the part of his captors to take a photograph of the scene provided by the villa where he was kept, and thus he was found by the Spanish police. On the spot, they managed to arrest two Greeks and an Albanian. Syrian businessman freed.