Easter egg Kang the Avengers spotted in Moon Knight Episode 3 (Picture)

Marvel Studios is now heading towards the final three episodes of moon knightTake a look at Mark Spector and the multiple characters in his head. While fans are waiting for the Avengers to come back next Avengers: EndgameAnd moon knight It provides a new experience with a skilled fighter associated with the MCU style in ancient Egyptian mythology.

although moon knight The year begins for the fourth stage of the MCUnext is Doctor Strange in a multiverse of madness, bringing in powerful players with at least connections to the Avengers. As the fifth Marvel franchise movie awaits in the wings, fans are beginning to anticipate what’s coming on the road for Earth’s mighty heroes, Including their next opponent.

At some point, it’s likely to be one of those opponents Jonathan Majors Kang the Conquerorwhose variant appeared in 2021 loki before arriving on stage year 2023 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. As the wait continues to see Majors fully embrace the super-powerful villain, viewers actually got a little nod for him in Marvel TV’s latest episode of… moon knight.

Moon Night nod to Kang the Conqueror

as pointed out Eric Voss from New rock starsEpisode 3 of moon knight Includes an Easter egg that belongs to the Marvel superillain Kang the Conqueror.

Voss drew attention to a design on a jacket worn by a serial killer who was chased by Mark Spector in Egypt. A young follower of Arthur Harrow ended up killing himself after cutting off a piece of his scarf that Mark was using to carry him over the edge of a cliff.

Marvel Studios

During Mark’s fights with this thug, fans can see a design on the back of his jacket that resembles a pharaoh’s head without a face on its front, surrounded by blue and purple spots. These colors are reminiscent of the colors Kang the Light wears, but the pharaoh’s head is also associated with the new MCU villain.

Marvel Studios

In the comics, the 31st century scientist Nathaniel Richards, better known as Kang, uses robots and time travel to travel back to ancient Egypt, taking a new place in that civilization as the pharaoh Rama Tut. design on the back moon knight The jacket is designed to resemble Rama Tut, including a matching headpiece to that worn by Richards The Avengers (Volume 7) #4.

Marvel Comics

Voss and the team confirmed at New Rockstars with crew members from moon knight That this was an intentional choice by the team that designed this jacket for show.

Voss also noted that in the first episode, Ethan Hawke’s Arthur Harrow remembered the first avatar of the goddess Amit who betrayed her. The popular YouTuber speculates that this avatar could have been Kang if he traveled back in time as he does in the comics.

Marvel Comics, Marvel Studios

What does this mean for the MCU’s Kang?

Marvel’s design is not unusual Easter eggs relate different characteristics to each othereven in Those that provoke future plot points to play an important role In other movies or other shows on the way. Although it’s a mystery whether Kang would cooperate so hard with him moon knightThe team behind the show is clearly well aware of the villain’s connections to Marvel’s use of Egyptian mythology.

Kang has an extensive history in the comics due to his ability to travel through time, leaving his mark on thousands of years of history through his interactions with enduring and cosmic heroes alike. While Jonathan Majors He won’t make his full debut as Kang-Prime in over a yearEaster eggs like this paved the way for how much history he would have actually built before that time.

A reference to Rama-Tut may not mean Kang is on her way in this series, but there’s no doubt about it His effect will make him much stronger than the opponent When the era of terror began.

The first three episodes of moon knight Now available to stream on Disney+.

