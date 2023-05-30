How the Russian Army Built Massive Defense Lines Before an Imaginary Counterattack

Along the entire front line there are trenches, barriers intended to restrict Ukrainian movements. This defensive network is particularly visible south of Zaporizhia and Crimea, two major sectors.

Ukraine has been announcing a counterattack for months. His army will be there “ready”Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security Council of Ukraine, quoted. BBC, Saturday, May 27. On the Russian side, since the fall, the army has been building its defensive lines over hundreds of kilometers. It digs trenches, plants mines and “dragon’s teeth”, these pyramidal concrete structures, fortify cities and protect roads.

These efforts Mapped by explorer Brady Affric, a researcher at the American Enterprise Institute. Its data is not exhaustive and does not distinguish between different types of structures and obstacles. However, they show the vastness of the network created in the occupied territories and in Russia.



Analyst Brady Afrik maps Russian defense systems since the start of the invasion of Ukraine. (Brady Africa / American Enterprise Institute)

“Russian forces build fortifications from start of invasion”, Brady Afrique explains to franceinfo. But rhythm “Intensified since November in Occupied Territories of South and East”, He details. This year, Russian forces began building more fortifications “In the north of Crimea, and on the roads and waterways leading to the peninsula“. In the spring, this work continued along the entire front line, which was a thousand kilometers long. “This could be due to renewed fears of a Ukrainian counterattack, softening of the ground, or a combination of factors.”

Multi-layered protection

The purpose of the Russian forces “Take as much territory as possible in Donbass”, explains analyst Ulrich Baunet, an expert on Central and Eastern Europe, respecting Vladimir Putin’s roadmap. As their resources are limited, this goal is achieved “Therefore, by securing the land corridor connecting Crimea to Russia, the rest of the front must be frozen”.

A network of trenches was dug bit by bit, set back from the front line and lined with artillery positions. In front of it are several obstacles like anti-tank trenches three or four meters deep and “dragon’s teeth”. The last line is sometimes provided to provide fallback positions and store vehicles. The total depth of all these defensive structures is 30 km. According to a recent report (in English) Royal United Services Institute, British think tank.



Trenches and “dragon’s teeth” on the outskirts of Soledar in the Russian-occupied Donetsk region. (Brady Africa / American Enterprise Institute)

Finally, Russian forces use mines extensively: anti-tank (Soviet TM-62, in particular), anti-personnel or mixed. “Mine firing systems will further complicate the work of Ukrainian sappers, slowing down troops.Ulrich Bounat explains.

These lines are not intended to prohibit any crossing. On the other hand, they need to control the counter attack as much as possible “To allow Russian forces to have a permanent, point of retreat”. When designed correctly, they should guide attackers “In a certain direction, well covered CannonEnlightens the researcher. The goal is to get the enemy to where they think you are strong.

A complex system south of Zaporizhia

These efforts are particularly evident south of the city of Zaporizhia. One of the most strategic axes of possible restructuring for Ukraine. Center for Investigative Journalism (Link in Ukrainian), the Ukrainian group says it has identified a trench 70km north of Melitopol, the occupiers’ unofficial capital in the region. For example, Dokmok is of strategic interest because its loss would cut off Crimea from other areas occupied by Russian forces. So a ring of fortifications was built around the city, and three layers of defense were established in the north: an anti-tank ditch, “dragon’s teeth” and a network of trench artillery positions.



Several defense layers have been established north of the city of Dokmok in the Zaporizhia (Ukraine) region. (Brady Africa / American Enterprise Institute)

Further south, Crimea is also increasing efforts to deter itself, for example, securing the E97/M17 (north-west) and E105/M18 (north-east) highways. Again, an intricate network of trenches and barriers was discovered. In February, Occupy leader Sergei Aksyonov was quoted as saying: Russian agency Interfax (Link in Russian)declared that these constructions came under a “Individual Effort”, decided in agreement with the Kremlin and funded from the Russian federal budget. He promised that the works would be completed in April – which could not be verified due to lack of knowledge of the initial plan. Defense lines have been erected along some of the peninsula’s western beaches to prevent a hypothetical Ukrainian amphibious operation.

“Ukrainian forces received armor and tanks to conduct a mechanized operationUlrich Bounat continues. They will quickly seek to go deeper, creating confusion and panic.” Russian forces, they will try to stop these movements “Artillery and aircraft allowed to intervene” Against Ukrainian goods. Western equipment therefore plays a key role in attacking Russian logistics and command posts in the rear. Ukrainians Engineering skills are required to overcome mines and (…) break through obstacles, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on May 24 requested additional support for Kyiv.



A Russian soldier digs a trench in the second defensive line in the occupied Zaporizhia region (Ukraine) on April 15, 2023. (Valentine Sprinzak / Tas / Siba)

Further, “The Russians are well aware that these lines are observed by satellite”, Ulrich Bounat insists. Hence A exists “A desire to discourage Ukrainian forces by establishing multiple lines in sectors most likely to counterattack”.

kyiv has also launched major projects

However, in other fields, “These lines of defense are more responsive to the Kremlin’s willingness to show off”, says the analyst. Therefore, the governor of the Russian region of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Klatkov, was one of the first to announce the installation of “Dragon’s Teeth” in the fall of 2022. A way to position himself as the protector of the population. But the interest of a defensive line on Russian territory is debated, When reduced to a fortiori minimum. In late May, armed militants crossed the border from Ukraine.

“These defensive lines are usually constructed of excavated materials and Russian forces sometimes use civilian contractors.”, says Brady Africk. Several press investigations revealed recruitment campaigns and sometimes the use of staff from Central Asia. Zigzag trenches, “dragon’s teeth” partial burials… however these works must respect a military technique. The Russian military can count on an excavation unique in the world, to write The Washington Post (in English) : BTM-3, with a towing capacity of 800 m per hour.



A network of Ukrainian trenches at an unidentified location in the Zaporizhia region on May 17, 2023. (UKRINFORM)

Ukraine is no exception. In mid-May, the regional governor of Zaporizhia, Oleksandr Staruk, gave a tour to the press. A defensive device was recently put in place. This was to leave the Russian artillery at a distance to prevent attacks on the city. “We have been working on it since the beginning of MarchAs he commented, Quoted by Ukrinform (in Ukrainian). Army engineers teamed up with civilian bulldozer operators, and the result was effective.” More broadly, all Ukrainian regions involved are digging up land that will bear the imprint of decades of conflict.