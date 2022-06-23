Kovit: Hydroxy chloroquine kills 16,000? “We may have lost luck to people who thought they were being protected,” said Professor Fontaine.

A recent French study found that hydroxy chloroquine treatment killed 16,274 people in eight countries. Study that makes people react.

Did the miraculous treatment that Professor Didier Rowland made himself the best defender cause the death of thousands of people?

A French study published last week assures us. According to scientists at the University of Lyon, hydroxy chloroquine may have killed 16,274 people in eight countries during the first wave of Covit-19.

The study, presented at a conference of the French Society of Pharmacology and Therapeutics (SFPT), was taken by the most serious. ABM News Agency And threw a large stone into the pool.

The ineffectiveness of hydroxy chloroquine has not yet been proven

Professor Fontanet, a member of the Science Council, who was invited to speak on the subject at the C à Vous event in France 5, declined to comment on the study, but recalled that all the studies that have been carried out in earnest have so far proved to be “ineffective”. Hydroxychloroquine treatments and the scientific community agree. “

“The most interesting study on the subject in Great Britain has already noted that hydroxy chloroquine, especially when associated with other therapies, has undesirable effects such as cardiovascular disorders and has a slightly higher mortality.

Hydroxychloroquine and Kovid-19: Didier Rawlts’ miraculous treatment could lead to the death of 16,274 people, according to a recent scientific study. We talk about it with Arnaud Fontaine # This is you pic.twitter.com/pSpIEwbTgc – C to U (@ cavousf5) June 22, 2022

But Professor Arnaud Fontaine, a researcher at the Institute’s Pastor’s, said, “The bottom line is that this treatment did not work, and we saw it too quickly, causing adverse effects and even slight deaths, which people may have missed out on when they were not.” Many people actually take hydroxy chloroquine medication as soon as the symptoms first appear.

And Professor Fontaine calls for “simple scientific assessment standards.” “Double blind control test, nothing is simpler to evaluate treatment”. This was the main critique of the scientific community for the experiments carried out at the time by Didier Rawlt and his team at the IHU Méditerranée.