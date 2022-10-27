October 27, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

New NASA instrument detects methane ‘super-emitters’ from space

Rusty Knowles October 27, 2022 2 min read

A new NASA mission has discovered dozens of methane ‘super-emitters’ from space, a move scientists hope will work to curb emissions of this potent greenhouse gas. These “super-emitters” are typically sites linked to fossil fuel industries (coal, oil or natural gas), waste treatment and agriculture.

It was launched in July and installed on the International Space Station (ISS). called EMIT (“Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Study”), primarily aimed at observing how the movement of mineral dust affects climate. But the instrument was able to observe more than fifty “super-emitters” in central Asia, the Middle East and the southwestern United States. NASA announcedTuesday, October 25.

This ability “This will not only help scientists identify where methane leaks are coming from, but also help us understand how to deal with them and quickly.”said NASA President Bill Nelson. A few worms were detected “Biggest ever seen”Andrew Thorpe of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) said in a statement. “What we have discovered in such a short time is already beyond our imagination. »

Blooms more than 32 kilometers long

In Turkmenistan, the tool identified twelve pipelines from oil and gas infrastructure east of the port city of Hazar. Some of these worms stretch over 32 kilometers. Another plume, about 3.3 kilometers long, was discovered in one of the world’s largest oil fields in the US state of New Mexico. In Iran, south of Tehran, a plume was observed at least 4.8 kilometers from a waste treatment complex. Scientists estimate that these three sites emit 50,400, 18,300 and 8,500 kg of methane per hour respectively.

The EMIT task is “First of a new class of imaging spectrographs for Earth observation purposes”, NASA pointed out, although satellite detection methods for methane leaks have already developed greatly in recent years. Methane is responsible for about 30% of global warming. Although it stays in the atmosphere for much less time than CO₂, it has eighty times the warming power over a twenty-year period.

The world with AFP

See also  July 1 Thailand without a mask, without a Thai pass and without compulsory insurance

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Climate: Russia may have accelerated the planet’s energy transition despite itself – 10/27/2022 at 08:14

October 27, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Volodymyr Zelensky says ‘heavily fighting continues in Donetsk region’

October 27, 2022 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

More than 70,000 civilians fled their homes in Kherson region in ‘one week’, Russian officials say

October 26, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Taylor Swift adjusts music video after accusations of ‘obesity phobia’ | Taylor Swift

October 27, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

NASA probe captures painful pictures of Earth and the moon

October 27, 2022 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Brewers, chief of baseball operations, David Stearns, is stepping down

October 27, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

The Witcher announced a remake – Gematsu

October 27, 2022 Len Houle