NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Founders Edition packaging leaks

NVIDIA has a reference build for the RTX 4070 and possibly the RTX 4060 Ti as well

Youtube RedGamingTech Share exclusive photos of the yet-to-be-announced RTX 4070 box. While there’s no card inside, it confirms that NVIDIA may be bringing its design back together with board partners.

NVIDIA RTX 4070 Founders Edition box, Source: RedGamingTech

The image above should confirm NVIDIA’s plans for the previous RTX 4070 Founders Edition GPU, though it doesn’t offer a high-end RTX 4070 TI model with its internals. The box pictured shows no card, which means either the card wasn’t ready at the time, or this was just a box design being prepared for a card that might come out.

another leaker (kopite7kimi) ahead by saying that the same cooler design can be used by another AD104 GPU called the RTX 4060 Ti. Both SKUs are expected to be built in the first half of 2023. It would be a logical decision to reuse an existing two-card cooler and board design.

The data written on the box confirms that the card will require a 2 x 8-pin to 1 x 16-pin power adapter, and will be 112mm wide. For comparison, the RTX 4080 is 140mm wide, so the Founders Edition GPUs are much smaller.

As long as speculation is factored in, the RTX 4070 uses an AD104-250 or AD104-251 GPU with 5888 CUDA Cores. This model is slated to feature 12GB of GDDR6X memory and a 192-bit memory bus, so it’s the same configuration as the RTX 4070 Ti. The reduced number of cores allows NVIDIA to reduce power consumption to the level of 200-250 watts.

The latest information indicates that mass production of the AD104-250 GPU is set for the second half of February, which usually means market availability after a few weeks.

Rumored specifications of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series VideoCardz.com RTX 4070 Ti RTX 4070 RTX 4060 Ti picture board-sku PG141-SKU331 PG141-SKU345/344/343 PG190 building Ada (TSMC 4N) Ada (TSMC 4N) Ada (TSMC 4N) GPU AD 104-400 AD104-250/251 AD 106 – 350 CUDA cores clock increase TBC TBC memory memory bus The default is TGP release date January 5, 2023 February/March production TBC

Source: RedGamingTech






