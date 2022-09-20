“Quantum Leap” Episode 1 Synopsis: The Calavecians Dean Stockwell Tribute

Warning: The following contains spoilers from Monday Quantum leap the first show.

in Quantum leapIn the episode premiere, Ben Song (played by Raymond Lee) made an unauthorized jump and ended up in the body of a potential diamond thief in 1985. Details of why he jumped are still unclear, but we now know that Al Calavecchi’s daughter Janice is somehow involved.

At the end of the hour, Herbert “Magic” Williams (Ernie Hudson) revealed that Janice wanted to follow in her father’s footsteps and participate in the new Quantum Leap project. However, the Department of Defense denied her due to concerns about her romantic relationships with Al (played in the original series by Dean Stockwell), who died last year, and Sam (Scott Bakula), who has not returned home. On the night of Ben’s jump, Janice sent urgent messages to Ben to do so now because time was “running out”.

According to model Martin Gero, we just got started with Janice. “The Calaviccis plays a big role in season one,” he told TVLine. “Georgina Riley, who plays Janice, will be a major recurring on the show.”

New NBC Quantum leap It was being developed while Stockwell was still alive, and the producers always knew the Calavicci family would be a major part of the story. But after Stockwell’s death in November 2021, the show’s handling of Al’s character evolved.

“It was always a dream for Dean to play a small role on the show,” Gero shares. “But after his death, it was important for us to preserve the legacy of that character on the show in a real and profound way.”

Read on for additional tales from model Martin Giroud and stars Raymond Lee and Ernie Hudson.

Jiro on Quantum leapOriginal series links: “The show is its own thing, but we have this really beautiful connection to the past that tells us everything we do, and in a way that I think will reward viewers of the old show but not alienate new viewers who probably haven’t watched all 90 and over episodes. Quantum leap. It’s a really great story, you’re going to some really great places, and I can’t wait for you all to see more Georgina like Janis Calavecchi.”

Lee on Addison told Ben, who had lost his memory, that she had originally intended to jump and that Ben was supposed to be a hologram of her: “It’s up to Edison to reveal what she can reveal because there are some things that are best left unrewarded for Ben’s own good, health and well-being. You might know a reason for that. [make an unauthorized jump]But it may not be appropriate for her to tell me. But there’s a lot to reveal there, a lot of drama.”

Hudson on visiting me: “He’s someone you can relate to. Scott Bakula, what I loved about him [him in the original]He was very funny, goofy and charming, but he was that guy I loved. He’ll find himself in these situations, but it was hard not to feel it, and I think Raymond has a lot of that too.”

Gero about including Easter eggs throughout the series: “We try to have a couple every [episode]And there are some featured props that will eventually return to this show’s roster as well. This show is made by fans of the original show, and it’s also made by the people who did the original show, so the connection to the old show is very clear.”

What do you all think qualitative leaps the first episode? Arrange the premiere below, then pop in the comments.