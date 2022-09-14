Russia announces “massive shelling” after Ukrainian army advances

Cover Image: Kostiantyn Liberov / AB
- Olaf Scholz spoke with Vladimir Putin He asked him “Full Withdrawal” Russian forces. The German leader has “He urged the Russian president to find a diplomatic solution as soon as possible”According to a statement from the President’s House.
- America has called “Change of Pace” Dynamics of the Ukrainian Army Announces new military aid “in the next few days”. “I am leaving President Zelensky (…) Decide whether he feels he has reached a turning point militarily, but clearly, at least in the Donbass [est de l’Ukraine], has speed”said John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, which is linked to US President Joe Biden.
- Ukraine is fully 4,000 km2 Of the territories it has retaken from Russian forces, about 4,000 km.2 Additional territories, Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Tuesday, September 13. Ukraine’s president said on Monday that the Ukrainian army had moved 6,000 km2 Territory occupied by Russian forces since the beginning of the month. However, Ukrainian officials have reminded that the return of the territory does not mean that it is completely safe.
- “It’s too soon to tell exactly where all this will take us.”Infuriated the head of American diplomacy, Anthony BlinkenDuring a visit to Mexico City. “We are in the early days [de la contre-offensive], so I don’t think it’s good to predict exactly where all this will lead us. »
- Ukrainian local authorities said Russian bombing of many of the country’s strategic infrastructuresstimulus Power outages In Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Dnipro and Sumy regions. “There is no military installation Touched, Mr. Zelensky said.
- of “Thousands” People left the Kharkiv regionThe location of the Ukrainian counteroffensive to Russia within twenty-four hours, said Vyacheslav Kladkov, governor of the Russian region of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine.
- Ukrainian operator Energoatom announced that Shut down the last reactor still operating at the plant, produced electricity needed to cool nuclear fuel and provide site protection. The decision was taken after the power supply outside the plant was restored on Saturday evening.
