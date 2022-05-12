May 13, 2022

The pilot of the plane fell ill: an inexperienced passenger miraculously lands

Rusty Knowles May 12, 2022 2 min read

An inexperienced man successfully landed the plane in Florida after the pilot fell ill.

The story caused a stir across the Atlantic. This Tuesday, Florida air traffic controllers received a call from a small private plane whose pilot was unwell. Only one passenger warned. “My pilot is inappropriate. I do not know how to fly a plane”, can we hear on the radio recording transmitted and broadcast by the local channel WPBF? Parisian.

Without any other solution, the controllers found a guide plane for the passengers. Fortunately, the upgraded pilot was able to rely on the support of flight instructor Robert Morgan, who was with the controllers. “I tried to calm him down He was very quiet. “Underlined the latter.

“A real relief to help him”

“What helped him was a real relief, because he had never flown a plane before,” he continues, according to our colleagues. TF1. “I know if he can keep his nose down and head for the big runway, he can land until he’s panicked.”

When the passenger lands successfully, the emotions on the side of the air traffic controllers are clearly visible. “I felt like I was crying, there was too much adrenaline,” says Robert Morgan. The identity of the hero of the day has not been released. We know that he left to join his pregnant wife after his exploitation. The business pilot was taken to hospital.

