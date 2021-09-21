The third Russian intelligence agent charged in the UK

An arrest warrant has been issued for Sergei Fedotov, the third suspect identified by British police in the case.

A third Russian intelligence agent has been charged in connection with the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skribal, British police said on Tuesday (September 21). Sergei Fedotov, also known as Denis Sergiev, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder on Sergei Skribal, his daughter Yulia and policeman Nick Bailey, infection when interfering with locations, and possession and use of a chemical weapon.

Police said it was a report “Important new development [son] Investigation “, Launched on March 4, 2018 after a former Russian spy and his daughter drank poison. Both were found unconscious on a bench in Salisbury and hospitalized in critical condition. They survived and are now hiding under protection.

London has accused Moscow of being behind the poisoning and has previously issued European arrest warrants against two Russians, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Pochirov (possibly nicknames), suspected of carrying out the attack and serving as members of the Military Intelligence (GRU). The third person identified by British police was Sergei Fedotov. He arrived in the UK on March 2, 2018, just hours before the other two suspects, according to investigators. An arrest warrant was also issued against him.