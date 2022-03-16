War in Ukraine: Before the Russian offensive around the capital filmed this Wednesday, Kiev held its breath.

Fighting is approaching the capital on Wednesday, as Ukrainians vehemently oppose Russian military strikes in several cities across the country. But all eyes are now on kyiv, where Russian troops are expected to advance on the 21st day of the invasion.

Several strong explosions were heard in the west of the capital on Wednesday morning under curfew orders from Tuesday evening to Thursday morning. No assessment or details were provided by local authorities, and the press was not authorized to publish news in the city due to the curfew order.

Ukrainian emergency services on their side announced strikes on a residential building in the Shevchenkivsk district.

On March 16 the Foundation for Strategic Research understood the situation in kyiv Review Committee of the Foundation Indicates that the siege of kyiv, the strategic center of gravity, has not yet begun. Russian forces have been concentrated in the capital for more than ten days: the 35th and 36th forces on the right bank of the Dnieper were moved from Belarus (popularly known as the “60 km long convoy”).

They advance west of the city and maintain permanent pressure in the northwestern suburbs of Kiev. To encircle the capital from the east: the 41st Army on the left bank of the river is advancing with difficulty but above all dedicating its resources to the siege of Chernihiv, a part of the 2nd Army and 1st Guard tank army (and its three heaviest units) crossing Ukraine from the east. Again, the latter retains a significant portion of the battles of Kharkiv and Sumi. Developed advanced units of the device that span hundreds of kilometers, primarily following geographical logic, concentrated in the main road and rail arteries northeast of the country. . The rest of the army and other units (especially the 6th Army) attempted to advance southwest of Kharkiv. See also Tennis player Peng Shuai reappears at a public event in Beijing

Among the leading players are Vitaly Klitschko, former world boxing champion and mayor of the Ukrainian capital since 2014. In particular with his brother Vladimir, the former world champion, he tries to drive out the Russians, but does the rest. The planet has realized the current situation.

In one final video, the boxer denounces Putin’s words, believing that Russia only targets military targets. In films, under the eyes of cameras, he brings evidence from around the world. He is also in his care. But the best defensive attack.

Confirmed by Ukrainian authorities. A large airstrike with Mi-8 helicopters at Antonov International Airport in Hostomal. The Interior Ministry says Russia has seized control. Very dangerous; Just 15 minutes west of the capital Ring Road.

Ukraine says it has launched a counter-offensive against Russian forces threatening the capital Kiev and other major cities in the country. The “Washington Post” reports that the Ukrainian military has launched counter-attacks in Irfin, Pucha and Hostomal. Ukrainian troops launched an offensive south and east of the port city of Mykolayiv. On February 24, troops advanced on Kherson, the only Russian-held city since the start of the war.

Ukraine also claims to have carried out an airstrike on the Hersen airport. Satellite images show the destruction of Russian helicopters. Kyiv also claims to have shot down two Russian warplanes off the coast of Odessa.