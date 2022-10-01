October 2, 2022

Zelensky has called on Russians to rise up against Putin

Rusty Knowles October 2, 2022 1 min read

“You shall be killed one by one” up to Russian President Vladimir PutinWho ordered the invasion of Ukraine, will be in power, Saturday, October 1 launched Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky For Russians, especially government officials.

“Until you all resolve the issue of who started and who started this stupid war against Ukraine, you will be killed one by one and become scapegoats, because you do not admit that this war is a historical mistake for Russia.”Volodymyr Zelensky said during his daily speech.

“Ukrainian army to capture other cities of Donbass”

The Ukrainian president also pledged his military Now controls the strategic city of LymanWill continue again “next week” Other cities in the Donetsk region were annexed by Russia on Friday.

“During the week, new Ukrainian flags flew over the Donbass”Located in the Donetsk region, the head of state said. “There will be more in the coming week.”

A spokesman for the Ukrainian military announced on Saturday morning that thousands of Russian soldiers were surrounded at Lyman, a key railway junction in eastern Ukraine. The Russian army confirmed its withdrawal from the city in the afternoon.

