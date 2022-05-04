The three zodiac signs with the raw horoscope on Wednesday 4 May 2022

We have a very nice day ahead, and for some, this could mean trouble. With moon in cancerWe may end up feeling very sorry for ourselves on this day, and with the Moon trine Saturn, we may end up telling ourselves that it’s all our fault.

between the self-pity And justifying the idea that we’re not good people, but rather filthy waste of life, some zodiac signs here today will not care about the temporary effects of the day.

The idea of ​​degrading ourselves to the point that we begin to believe the lies we tell ourselves is just too much to handle.

However, some of us would be so self-loathing that it might seem unrealistic. This is how Saturn gets us. We think we need to be something – someone else, and in the long run, we can only be who we are.

Saturn effect It makes us believe that we need to fit in with the template, and the more we try harder, the more we push ourselves to failure. And failure is the essence of the day: feeling like one, being afraid to be one, failing at something when only success was allowed.

moon in cancer You won’t leave this alone either. This crossing really captures feelings of self-pity and works them out until we all crack the bones of fear and dread. It’s all overrated and mental, and we know it – but on this day, we won’t be able to help ourselves.

Today is the day we spend feeling like losers, and nobody wants that. Fortunately, not all signs will go dark, but there are still three zodiac signs to buy in that hook, line, and sink.

Which three zodiac signs will have approximate horoscopes on May 4, 2022?

On Wednesday, these zodiac signs are Leo, Virgo, and Sagittarius.

1. Leo

(July 23 – August 22)

As if you didn’t know this already, because you’ve probably been feeding off that bad feeling for a few days now, thanks to the sextile Mars Uranus, but today it’s going to dump on you.

The last thing you want at this point, on this day, is a burden to carry — especially because you’re doing so well without one.

Today comes with unwelcome news that you have to deal with completely, not so much news as to bother you the “must deal with” part.

Not want anymore! I experienced “having to deal” with things. You are on the verge of a nervous breakdown just because you desire so little and all you keep getting is more and more and more.

More stuff. Other things. More complaints. More people are not satisfied. Today, May 4th, we bring you more of the things you don’t really want to do anything about. Big ugh.

2. Virgo

(23 August – 22 September)

As a rule, Virgos go through tough days quite often, and that’s because being a Virgo is tough. You have high expectations and it seems that those standards set are never met, leaving you deeply disappointed almost all the time.

Well, once again, you’ll enter disappointment territory, starring your host, Drama Captain, and the never-ending array of requests.

What an assortment. because there Lots of moonshine on this day, you will feel depressed and get stuck in your head; You won’t be able to find a haven, so you’ll make solid plans for the weekend so you can convince yourself that there’s something to look forward to.

Feeling impatience will completely solve the mystery of your world, and you will be upset and angry at how nothing seems to be going your way. Weekend, Virgo, Weekend. You created it, and now enjoy the thrill of knowing that this strange state won’t last long.

3. Arch

(November 22 – December 21)

You may have gotten out of this, but this Jupiter transit had your name all over it, and so on, welcome to the Rough Day Club, where your patience will be tested and your expectations lowered.

Related stories from YourTango:

Well, it does happen and as you know, you’ll get over it soon enough.

You will make this day a little easier than other people with the above disease, but that is only because you are more detached from reality than you are.

It’s a rough day for you, and this will be mainly geared towards things like bureaucracy and law. It’s as if you’re about to fall into a system, and that system is working on your boredom.

Today you will do Spend a day in hell bow, Which means that everything you do today will be in a small box, with small ideas and small results.

Where’s that ray of Jupiter’s energy when you need it? Oh, there, the only problem is that it amplifies all your negative thoughts instead of positive ones.

More for you on YourTango:

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.