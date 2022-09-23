kyiv says it has seized part of Donetsk region on the day of referendums linked to Russia

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

: Ukraine’s military says it has recaptured territory in the eastern part of the country’s Donetsk region from the Russians, as Moscow holds annexation referendums in parts of Ukraine it controls.

: 2pm, here are the topics:

This was reported by the UN Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine “War crimes have been committed” in the country since the Russian invasion in February. Follow our life.

Sami Kéfi-Jérôme, one of the assistants Mayor of Saint-Etienne LR (Lower) announced his resignation to AFP after being caught up in the sextape scandal.

According to a provisional report of the gendarmerie published on Friday, 48 people were arrested this summer, a record of burnt surfaces. Especially in the Southwest.

• Words by Manuel Bombard The issue of Quatennens drew strong criticism. La France’s deputy Inzomis confirmed this morning to CNews “A slap is not equal to a man who beats his wife every day”.

: “There is no place for anger in Russia. If you go out to express it, you are arrested by the police, or even now by the army. Now is not the time to be angry, now is the time to leave.

Many Russians are fleeing the country to escape the partial mobilization ordered by Vladimir Putin. Francinfo was able to collect the testimony of one of them. Departing from Novosibirsk in Siberia, he arrived in Kazakhstan this morning on a mostly male bus. “No one spoke, everyone was silent.”

: It’s noon, time for a new comment on the news:

This was reported by the UN Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine “War crimes have been committed” in the country since the Russian invasion in February. Follow our life.

Russian annexation referendums began this morning in parts of Ukraine controlled in whole or in part by Moscow. Polls are qualified “Simulacra” By Kiev and Westernersand indicate escalation of conflict.

According to a provisional report of the gendarmerie published on Friday, 48 people were arrested this summer, a record of burnt surfaces. Especially in the Southwest.

• Manuel Bompard’s comments on the Quatennens issue caused a lot of reactions on social networks. La France’s deputy Inzomis confirmed this morning to CNews “A slap is not equal to a man who beats his wife every day”.

: “Based on the evidence gathered, the commission concluded that war crimes had been committed in Ukraine”Eric Moss, Chairman of the UN Commission of Inquiry; During the first oral statement. The latter lists Russian bombings of civilian areas, numerous executions, torture and ill-treatment, and sexual violence allegedly by Russian forces.

: This was reported by the UN Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine “War crimes have been committed” in the country since the Russian invasion last February.

: It’s 9 o’clock and it’s time for a new comment on the news:

Russian annexation referendums began this morning in parts of Ukraine controlled in whole or in part by Moscow. Kyiv and the West described the referendum as a “simulacra”.and indicate escalation of conflict. Follow our life.

According to a provisional report of the gendarmerie published on Friday, 48 people were arrested this summer, a record of burnt surfaces. Especially in the Southwest.

• Authorities in Iran have blocked access to Instagram and WhatsApp in response Six days of struggle According to state media reports yesterday, at least 17 people have died since the death of the young woman who was arrested by the morality police.

UN Foreign ministers at the Security Council yesterday demanded that Vladimir Putin’s Russia take responsibility for its aggression against Ukraine before their Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov.

: Conducted approximately seven months after the start of the war in Ukraine “Link Polls” In four Ukrainian separatist regions “This is a sign of panic on the part of Russian power“, Analyzed this morning on franceinfo Cédric Mas, military historian and president of the Action Resilience Institute. According to him, “These are votes that are neither free nor fair”.

: “There, it was like having a rope around your neck that was a little too tight.”, laments Igor, a 43-year-old Ukrainian. Despite the fear, despair and terrible environment, he left his city of Melitopol under Russian occupation before his trap closed. Like him, Ukrainians are fleeing Russian-occupied territories so as not to be forced into the army after the annexation referendums. Report.

: Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia will be held by separatist authorities “Link Polls” From now on. But these popular suggestions are already running up against a wall: and deservedly so “Parody” Narrated by President Emmanuel Macron “illegal” By the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. Pierre-Louis Caron summarizes the reasons for this massive rejection.

: The “Polls” Russia’s annexation of pro-Russian controlled areas has only just begun.

: Time to make the first point in the news of the day:

UN Foreign ministers at the Security Council yesterday demanded that Vladimir Putin’s Russia take responsibility for its aggression against Ukraine before their Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov.

“Vladimir Putin, a war-loving, radical leader”Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with CNN on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

• Authorities in Iran have blocked access to Instagram and WhatsApp after six days of protests following the death of a young woman arrested by paramilitary forces that left at least 17 dead, state media reported yesterday.

• Emmanuel Macron announced yesterday that “Go twice as fast” Inside Use of renewable energies and by accelerating the commissioning of new nuclear reactors, opening France’s first offshore wind farm at Saint-Nazaire (Loire-Atlantique).