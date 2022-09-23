kyiv says it has seized part of Donetsk region on the day of referendums linked to Russia

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here
Sami Kéfi-Jérôme, one of the assistants Mayor of Saint-Etienne LR (Lower) announced his resignation to AFP after being caught up in the sextape scandal.
Many Russians are fleeing the country to escape the partial mobilization ordered by Vladimir Putin. Francinfo was able to collect the testimony of one of them. Departing from Novosibirsk in Siberia, he arrived in Kazakhstan this morning on a mostly male bus. “No one spoke, everyone was silent.”
Russian annexation referendums began this morning in parts of Ukraine controlled in whole or in part by Moscow. Polls are qualified “Simulacra” By Kiev and Westernersand indicate escalation of conflict.
• Manuel Bompard’s comments on the Quatennens issue caused a lot of reactions on social networks. La France’s deputy Inzomis confirmed this morning to CNews “A slap is not equal to a man who beats his wife every day”.
Russian annexation referendums began this morning in parts of Ukraine controlled in whole or in part by Moscow. Kyiv and the West described the referendum as a “simulacra”.and indicate escalation of conflict. Follow our life.
• Authorities in Iran have blocked access to Instagram and WhatsApp in response Six days of struggle According to state media reports yesterday, at least 17 people have died since the death of the young woman who was arrested by the morality police.
UN Foreign ministers at the Security Council yesterday demanded that Vladimir Putin’s Russia take responsibility for its aggression against Ukraine before their Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov.
“Vladimir Putin, a war-loving, radical leader”Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with CNN on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
• Emmanuel Macron announced yesterday that “Go twice as fast” Inside Use of renewable energies and by accelerating the commissioning of new nuclear reactors, opening France’s first offshore wind farm at Saint-Nazaire (Loire-Atlantique).
