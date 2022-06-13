Live – War in Ukraine: Macron wants to “fix” the army to “threats”

8:15

The situation is becoming “very difficult” in Severodonetsk for Ukraine, which fears that Moscow will make all reserves there to take over this strategic city Donbass in the east of the country, from Monday or Tuesday.

“The enemy wants to completely isolate Chevroletonetsk by preventing men or ammunition from going any way,” Lukansk region Ukrainian Governor Sergei Qaida said Sunday, fearing that Russia would send all its reserves to the city “within 48 hours.” He admitted that the situation there was “very difficult”.

So far, the commander of the Ukrainian army Valery Salushny has promised that “we will continue to hold our positions” in the north of the Lukansk region, while regretting that “every meter of land (…) is included there”. Blood – but not only ours, but also the blood of the invaders.